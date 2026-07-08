Macy Ahrens Named to University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor's List
FAIRBANKS, AK -- Macy Ahrens of Saline, MI, has been named to the spring 2026 chancellor's list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are placed on the chancellor's list, while those receiving a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.89 are named to the deans' list. The lists recognize students' outstanding academic achievements.
UAF is a Land, Sea and Space Grant institution and is the leading doctoral degree-granting institution in the state of Alaska. Since it was founded in 1917, UAF has been internationally recognized for research relating to the Arctic and sub-Arctic in areas such as biology, geophysics, engineering, natural resources and climate.
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