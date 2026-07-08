73rd Annual Manchester Chicken Broil is July 18

The 73rd annual Manchester Chicken Broil, the decades long, and entirely volunteered run event that takes place in the City of Manchester, Michigan, located 25-minutes outside Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County, is set for Saturday, July 18th, 2026, from 4pm to 7:30pm at the Alumni Memorial Field. Back by popular demand will be the kid’s corner along with live musical entertainment. “We’re always looking for ways to branch out beyond the scope of what people expect from the broil,” Jeff Mann, president of the broil said about the inBack by popular demand will be the kid’s corner along with live musical entertainment. “We’re always looking for ways toclusions “and we hope this will entice patrons to not only come out and enjoy a delicious chicken dinner, but perhaps stick around a little longer and enjoy these wonderful activities.”

Drive-through and carry-out options are available, or you can dine on the field.

The organizers would also like to remind you of some minor changes to the drive thru this year. “We’re going to have the drive-thru utilize Dutch Drive again to create a more efficient experience and to optimize traffic flow,” Mann said of the tweaks.

Also this year, for the shuttle bus parking, we will be using the parking lot at Klager School located at 405 Ann Arbor Street due to the ongoing construction at Riverside School. Those parking at Klager School will have a shuttle bus take them to the main gate and then return them to the parking lot when finished.

Tickets for the broil cost $13.00 presale, which can be purchased from a variety of local businesses or $15 at the gate and online. Credit/debit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Tickets include a delicious chicken dinner, complete with ½ chicken, roll, butter, freshly made (and world famous) coleslaw made with a secret local recipe, radishes, chips, and beverage.

Mann is optimistic about what the 2026 Chicken Broil has in store and hopes to keep the momentum from 2025’s successful year going strong.

“The goal is always to sell out and for attendees to stick around and enjoy the live entertainment. Last year was great, but this year, I think has the potential to soar even higher. Because at the end of the day, all the money goes back into the community,” Mann said. “Each year we’re reminded why we continue this tradition. We can’t thank the community and volunteers enough for their dedication. It takes roughly 500 of them for the Chicken Broil to operate and without them, none of this would be possible. It takes a village.”

IF YOU GO:

The 73rd

Annual Manchester Chicken Broil

Saturday, July 18th

4:00pm-7:30pm

Alumni Memorial Field, Manchester, MI.

Tickets are $13 (presale) or $15 at the gate. Cash and debit/credit accepted. Or you can scan the QR code below.

www.manchesterchickenbroil.com

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