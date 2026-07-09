American Legion is Grillin' on the Hill Thursday
The American Legion Post 322 in Saline is "Grillin' on the Hill" Thursday.
The meal is served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the northwest corner of Mills Road and Michigan Avenue.
The Legion will serve grilled burgers, brats and quarter-pound hot dogs with all the condiments and fixings, as well as summer salads. Cheeseburgers are $9, burgers are $8, brats are $7 and the big dog is $5.
Post Commander Eric Engelmeier said he was glad to see the event back on the calendar.
"We love it. It's a great meal, a great deal. We're getting a lot of compliments on it," Engelmeier said. "All these events are important fundraisers. You might notice our flags up and down the street are starting to look worn out, so we're raising funds to replace them."
More News from Saline
- 73rd Annual Manchester Chicken Broil is July 18 Back by popular demand will be the kid’s corner along with live musical entertainment.
- Macy Ahrens Named to University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor's List Macy Ahrens of Saline, MI, has been named to the spring 2026 chancellor's list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
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Community events like Grillin' on the Hill are a great way to bring people together and support local organizations. Strong local communities also benefit businesses, including trusted rental companies in Milwaukee, that value long-term relationships and service.