CARES and Sinking Fund Millages Benefit "People and Places" in Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools has put two millage renewals in front of district voters in the Aug. 4 primary election.

The two millages, the CARES Recreation Millage and Sinking Fund Millage, have been tied since 2009, when the CARES millage was reduced and approved as the district put fortth the sinking fund millage, also passed by voters.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Rachel Kowalski said both millages are crucial to the disitrct.

"They take care of our people and take care of our places," Kowalski said.

CARES stands for Cultural Arts, Recreation, Enrichment and Seniors. "It's basically Community Education," said Community Education Director Brian Puffer.

Community Education is the backbone of many things the district does.

It hires the person who runs the pool at Saline School, which services two varsity swim and dive teams, and high school water polo teams, the SST swim program, and regular tournaments,

It also hires the person who runs the Ellen Ewing Performing Arts Center, which hosts the SHS Drama Club and many school and community events. The theaters at SHS, SMS and Liberty aare also supported by CARES funds.

Ever rent a gym or a classroom for an event or meeting? It was through community education.

The Senior Center? Supported by CARES Millage dollars. Before and After School care? Supported by CARES funds.

In addition, CARES funds are awarded to community groups and projects every year, like the Bixby Marionettes Oral History Project, the Lesee's Smile Sculpture at Henne Field, the middle school track surfacing, sports team jerseys, Movie in the Park, a wifi upgrade at the Rec Center, and much more.

Puffer estimated CARES supports 15-25 community grants every year.

"There are a lot of groups that have benefitted," Puffer said.

CARES has funded a van that helps Liberty Club, aimed at adults with disabilities, get around to job sites and other places in the community. It also supports the club. Liberty Club started with four people and now has 34 participants.

It also funds the community garden and helps maintain the pickleball courts at the senior center.

A newer feature are the bridge clubs that help students get adjust to new levels of school.

There are 110 kids in Community Education summer camp.

"It would be very difficult to operate these programs at the price we're offering right now without CARES," Puffer said.

Traditionally, the Sinking Fund Millage has been used for repairs and other building needs. Over time, the Sinking Fund has evolved to allow computer/network improvements and security spending.

"Without a sinking fund millage, when things happen and you have to spend general fund dollars on repairs, you're impacting students directly if you have to use instructional funds, and impacting the student experience," Kowalski said.

Both tax renewals would be good for 10 years, from 2028 to 2037.

The CARES millage of .485 is expected to raise $1,393,869 in 2028. The current CARES and Sinking Fund millages are due to expire in 2027. The Sinking Fund millage would be for .3385 mills, which is expected to raise about $975,421 in 2028.

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