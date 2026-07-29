Nayana, Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Treasured Traveling, Watching Movies and Spending Time With Her Grandchildren

Nayana Pratish Patel, 69, passed away peacefully on the early morning of July 26, 2026.

Nayana was born on December 24, 1956, in Nadiad, India, to Umedbhai and Savitaben Patel. On January 17, 1982, she married Pratish Appabhai Patel, and together they began their life in Mumbai, India.

Nayana is survived by her beloved husband, Pratish; her sons, Krunal and Mohit; her daughters-in-laws, Shital and Bijal; and her three cherished grandchildren, Thiya, Niyam, and Aarish.

In India, Nayana enjoyed watching movies, doing Garba, and sewing. In 1997, she came to the United States for the first time, where she built a beautiful life alongside her husband. She treasured traveling, visiting different mandirs, cooking for every occasion, and spending time reading.

Above all, Nayana's greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a strong woman with the purest heart—someone who never asked for help and spoke few words, yet expressed immeasurable love through her actions. Her kindness, selflessness, and unwavering love touched everyone who knew her.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved her, but the legacy of love, strength, and devotion she built will live on forever.

"The soul is neither born, nor does it ever die. It is eternal, everlasting, and ancient. The soul is not slain when the body is slain."

— Bhagavad Gita

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2026 from 12:00 P.M. until 1:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. The service will be livestreamed and be can viewed by visiting https://podiumvideo.biz/ Cremation Services will then take place at 3:00 P.M. at Paschal Crematorium, 15725 Steger Industrial Highway, Hudson, MI 49247.

To leave a memory you have of Nayana, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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