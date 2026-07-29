Public Invited to Comment on Data Center Wastewater Treatment Plant

The public is invited to submit written comments on a permit requested for a wastewater treatment plant that would discharge treated effluent from the data center into the Saline River.

Submit comments online at the MiEnviro Portal (Home - MiEnviro Portal enter permit - permit number MI0060445). People may request a hearing. EGLE will decide whether or not to have a hearing based on public interest.

The permit would allow increased pollutants into the river, but the wastewater must still meet water quality standards.

The data center is expected to use 20,000 gallons a day when operations begin.

Coolant spilled on property must be removed from the siste and cannot be discharged into waterways.

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