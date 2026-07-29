Kay Guenther, Wife and Mother of 2, Worked at Saline Area Schools for 23 Years as Administrative Assistant

Kay Lorraine (Austin) Guenther, age 91, of Ann Arbor, Michigan (formerly of Saline and Coldwater), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Kay was born August 22, 1934, to the late Hugh and Della (Teachout) Austin. On September 13, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart, Victor H. Guenther. Kay is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Mark) Wellet; five grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren) Guenther, Nicholas (Lisa) Wellet, Brendan Guenther, Stephanie Wellet, and Bradley Guenther; and four great-grandchildren, Charles and Holly Wellet, and Avery and Grant Guenther. She is also survived by her sister, Janice (Jerry) Charter; sisters-in-law: Jan Austin, Rose Austin, Mildred Guenther, Esther (Ralph) Gross, and Elizabeth (Donald) Sutherland; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Victor Guenther; her son, Michael Guenther; and two brothers: Gene Austin and Gerald “Jerry” Austin.

Kay worked for Saline Area Schools as an administrative assistant for 23 years, retiring in 1989. She very much enjoyed playing the piano and the church organ, singing in the choir, crafting, playing cards/bingo as well as traveling with Vic to all 50 states and many foreign countries. In addition, she absolutely adored her beloved miniature poodle, Opie. She and Vic also spent 16 years as Winter Texans in the Rio Grande Valley. Kay was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Coldwater.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, August 3rd from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Following the service, burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline where Kay will be laid to rest next to her husband Victor and son Michael. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, P.O. Box 5, Saline, MI 48176. To sign Kay’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

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