What to do in Saline - Coffee with Firefighters, Coffee With Candidates, Watercolors for Beginners, Harvest on the Farm, Woodcarvers Show and More

It's feeling like we're changing seasons.

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15 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Sep 29 - Monday, Oct 5

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FEATURED EVENTS

Coffee with Firefighters - Tue Sep 29 8:00 am

Saline Fire Station

Join the Saline Area Fire Authority for a casual morning of coffee, conversation and community connections.Meet your local firefighters. Ask questions about fire safety and our department. Learn about community programs, fire prevention and safety resources. All are welcome! [more details]

2nd Annual Harvest Moon Craft Show - Sat Oct 3 12:00 am

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

Free admission First 50 customers receive a free gift.Time 9-4Support local Handcrafted business [more details]

Saline Woodcarvers 30th anniversary show - Sat Oct 3 10:00 am

Liberty School

$5 entry fee - kids under 12 free. Door prizes every hour. (2) Folk Nativity sets for raffle. Swing from Moon Valley Rustic furniture for raffle. Food truck on site. Wood vendor for purchasing. [more details]

Harvest Time at Rentschler Farm - Sun Oct 4 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm

Celebrate fall with an afternoon of old-fashioned family fun!Sunday, October 4th from Noon to 3 PMEnjoy pumpkin painting, live music by the Saline Fiddlers, a weaving demonstration, hay rides and more at historic Rentschler Farm.Bring the family and enjoy a fall afternoon at the farm!Rentschler Farm Museum1265 E. Michigan Ave., Saline [more details]

Other Events

Memory Cafe - Tue Sep 29 2:00 pm

4001 Ann Arbor Saline Rd

Memory Cafés are a comfortable, social gathering in dementia friendly venues that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. Cafés are free to attend and welcome to all. 2-4pmSnacks and Entertainment Provided [more details]

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association® - Wed Sep 30 12:00 pm

Dottie Crim Adult Day & Education Center

Join us for an educational program to learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, including the difference between the two, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatment options, and available resources.Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at 12:00 p.m.Dottie Crim Adult Day & Education Center101 Brecon Dr., Saline, MI 48176Light food and drinks will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.Registration is required. Call 800-272-3900 to register. [more details]

Beginners ONLY Watercolor Class - Wed Sep 30 6:30 pm

Salt Valley Arts Studio Space

It's called Beginners ONLY Watercolor for a reason. Because everyone deserves a place where it's okay to be brand new.Everyone in the room starts at the very beginning.No one is trying to keep up with experienced artists. No one is wondering if they're "good enough."Over four fun weeks, we'll learn the fundamentals that make watercolor finally make sense—one brushstroke at a time.🎨 Next class begins Wed. Sep. 30th✔ Four weeks of instruction ✔ Two hours each week ✔ All supplies included ✔ $149👉… [more details]

Beginner/Intermediate Watercolor Class - Thu Oct 1 10:00 am

Liberty School

This ongoing class is for beginner and intermediate painters. We will learn about materials, color mixing, values and layering. If you’ve had some experience with watercolors, we explore a variety of wet and dry brush techniques through demonstrations and hands-on teaching. Subject matter includes landscapes, wildlife, flowers, etc. Class runs on Thursdays beginning October 1 from 10 am-1 pm at Liberty School. Fee: $120 for 5 weeks. Registration is required: Beginner/Intermediate Adult… [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Oct 1 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Coffee With The Candidates - Fri Oct 2 8:30 am

Arise Bakery and Cafe

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee with the Candidates for Friday, October 2. “Engagement and openness are key priorities for my office.” said Mayor Marl. “On October 2nd, I'm eager to greet residents, address questions and concerns, and share my vision for the next four years as Saline's Mayor.” Council candidate Dan Burgess, who will also be in attendance added, "I'm looking forward to hearing what matters to folks in Saline and answering questions about how I would represent our… [more details]

Coffee With The Candidates - Fri Oct 2 8:30 am

Arise Bakery and Cafe

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee with the Candidates for Friday, October 2. “Engagement and openness are key priorities for my office.” said Mayor Marl. “On October 2nd, I'm eager to greet residents, address questions and concerns, and share my vision for the next four years as Saline's Mayor.” Council candidate Dan Burgess, who will also be in attendance added, "I'm looking forward to hearing what matters to folks in Saline and answering questions about how I would represent our… [more details]

GYRO DRIVE-THRU - Fri Oct 2 4:00 pm

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

AHEPA TASTE OF GREECE GYRO DRIVE-THRU is sponsoring a fundraiser at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Ann Arbor, 3109 Scio Church Road, Ann Arbor, on Friday, October 2, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm and on Saturday, October 3, from 11:00 am -7:00 pm. Dinner is $20 and includes Gyro Sandwich, Spanakopita, Greek Salad, and a Bottle of Water. Baklava will be available for $6 each or two for $10. All net proceeds will go toward AHEPA Charitable initiatives and St. Nicholas Church. [more details]

2026 Indian Art and Frontier Antiques Show - Sat Oct 3 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The 17th annual INDIAN ART AND FRONTIER ANTIQUES SHOW is Saturday October 3rd, 2026,all indoors at the WFC Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.$5.00 adult admission, free parking, free coffee, and restrooms in building.Dealers from far and near with quality antiques guaranteed as represented.Early American Life antiques of all types from first contact through the Indian Wars period. Family Friendly.Seven hour event. [more details]

Fairly Odd Find Festival - Sat Oct 3 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Their biggest event of the year is back. Join them for the 3rd Annual Goblins n Ghouls Edition of the Fairly Odd Finds FestivalThis event will feature Craft Vendors, Food Vendors, Installations / Live Painters, Workshops, Wilkin Farms Pumpkin Patch, Face Painting, Tie Dye, a Costume Contest, Music, and more!This will be a themed event so come dressed in your best spooky fairy, goblin, & fantasy costumes.https://onestopsoulshop.com [more details]

30th Annuak Saline Woodcarving Show - Sat Oct 3 11:00 am

Libert School

Saline's woodcarvers group holds a show and sales. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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