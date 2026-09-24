Barry Jacobsen Retired from Ford, Served as SAFD EMT, Enjoyed Working with Grandchildren

Barry Smith Jacobsen passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2026. Barry was born July 16, 1938 in Escanaba, Michigan to Art and Charlotte Jacobsen. On June 20th, 1959, he married Marlene Mae Eisemann in Saline, Michigan.

Barry retired from Ford Motor Company in 2000. Barry served as an EMT on the Saline Fire Department for over 30 years. After retirement he and Marlene traveled to many parts of the country and spent many winters in Maui.

His favorite hobbies included woodworking, gardening, golf, and playing cards. But most of all, he enjoyed working with his grandchildren, and attending all of their sporting events. He was very proud of his grandchildren and he left quite an impression on his children and grandchildren as well. They all have a mantra of “WWPD”- What would Papa do?

Barry is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene.Three children, Shelley (Steve)

Braun, Bradley (Karrie) Jacobsen and Bari Lynn (John) Livsey. Ten grandchildren, Lee Braun, Evan (Michelle) Braun, Theodore (Megan Prusi) Braun, Brett (Madeline) Braun, Erik( Sam) Jacobsen, Katie (Logan Bruneau) Jacobsen, Peter Jacobsen, Cally (Nick) Colucci, Jessica (Mike Butcher) Livsey, and Grace (Leo Dessaux) Livsey. Great grandchildren Bennett and Sloane Braun, Wesley and Arthur Jacobsen, Margot Braun, Nico Colucci, Amaya, Elena, and Ava Butcher.

He is also survived by a brother in law Charles (Susie) Wahl and nephews Einor (Christina) Jacobsen and Arn (Becky) Jacobsen. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Kim and Taylor Jacobsen and sister in laws Sonya Mitchell and Charlene Jacobsen.

A Memorial service will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ 122 W. Michigan Ave. Saline, Michigan. Visitation is Friday October 9th 5:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday October 10th 10:00am-11:00am with the service at 11:00am and luncheon immediately following at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Paul United Church of Christ.

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