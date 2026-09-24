9-24-2026 9:04pm
Road Commission Releases Work Schedule
The Washtenaw County Road Commission released its weekly local traffic work schedule, which we culled before publishing.
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Detour
|Project Details
|Ann Arbor
|EB M-14 between Newport Rd and NB US-23 BR
|Lane closure
|Aug. 10 - Sept. 27
|N/A
|MDOT closure
|Ann Arbor
|SB US-23 between EB M-14 and Nixon Rd
|Lane closure
|Aug. 10 - Sept. 27
|N/A
|MDOT closure
|Ann Arbor
|Warren Rd Bridge over US-23
|Road closure
|Mar. 23 - Sept. 30
|Detour
|MDOT bridge work
|Ann Arbor
|NB & SB US-23 at Warren Rd
|Shoulder closure
|Mar. 26 - Nov. 15
|N/A
|MDOT bridge work
|Augusta
|Primary and Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 17 - Oct. 2 (extended)
|N/A
|Dust control
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Tuttle Hill Rd between Willis Rd and Textile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Mar. 16 - early Nov. (extended)
|N/A
|Permit work: utility work
|Bridgewater
|Burmeister Rd between Lima Center Rd and Schellenberger Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 28 - Oct. 2
|N/A
|Gravel resurfacing
|Dexter
|Lima Center Rd between Island Lake Rd and Township Line
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 22 - 28
|N/A
|Limestone resurfacing
|Dexter
|Dexter-Pinckney Rd between Winston Rd and Sarah Rd
|Lane restriction
|Sept. 25
|N/A
|Permit work
|Lima
|Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dancer Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 2025 - Oct. 31 (extended)
|N/A
|Permit work: utility work
|Lima
|Lima Center Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Township Line
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 22 - 28
|N/A
|Limestone resurfacing
|Lima, Scio
|Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Parker Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Jun. 1 - late Nov.
|N/A
|Permit work: B2B trail
|Lodi, Pittsfield
|Intersection of Ann Arbor-Saline Rd at Ellsworth Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 1 - Sept. 28
|Detour
|Hill cut
|Manchester
|Primary and Local Soft Surface Roads
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 25 - Oct. 9
|N/A
|Dust control
|Pittsfield
|NB US-23 between Michigan Ave (US-12) and EB I-94
|Daytime single lane closure
|Jul. 20 - Oct. 2
|N/A
|MDOT closure
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of State Rd at Ellsworth Rd
|Lane closure
|Sept. 8 - 25
|N/A
|Permit work
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Textile Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Jul. 13 - Oct. 2 (extended)
|N/A
|Permit work: utility work
|Salem
|Various County Local Roads
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 24 - Oct. 2
|N/A
|Limestone resurfacing
|Scio
|Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept 25. - Oct. 9
|N/A
|Dust control
|Sharon
|Sharon Valley Rd Bridge between Sharon Hollow Rd and Meyers Rd
|Bridge closure
|Oct. 5 - Oct. 2027
|Detour
|Bridge replacement
|Sylvan
|Bush Rd between Pierce Rd and Sibley Rd
|Road closure
|Sept. 16 - 25
|Detour
|Pulverize & asphalt overlay
|York
|Sanford Rd between Willow Rd to Stony Creek Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Sept. 24 - Oct. 2
|N/A
|Drainage
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