Saline MI
9-24-2026 9:04pm

Road Commission Releases Work Schedule

The Washtenaw County Road Commission released its weekly local traffic work schedule, which we culled before publishing.

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Detour Project Details
Ann Arbor EB M-14 between Newport Rd and NB US-23 BR Lane closure Aug. 10 - Sept. 27 N/A MDOT closure
Ann Arbor SB US-23 between EB M-14 and Nixon Rd Lane closure Aug. 10 - Sept. 27 N/A MDOT closure
Ann Arbor Warren Rd Bridge over US-23 Road closure Mar. 23 - Sept. 30 Detour MDOT bridge work
Ann Arbor NB & SB US-23 at Warren Rd Shoulder closure Mar. 26 - Nov. 15 N/A MDOT bridge work
Augusta Primary and Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Aug. 17 - Oct. 2 (extended) N/A Dust control
Augusta, Ypsilanti Tuttle Hill Rd between Willis Rd and Textile Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Mar. 16 - early Nov. (extended) N/A Permit work: utility work
Bridgewater Burmeister Rd between Lima Center Rd and Schellenberger Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 28 - Oct. 2 N/A Gravel resurfacing
Dexter Lima Center Rd between Island Lake Rd and Township Line Daytime road closure Sept. 22 - 28 N/A Limestone resurfacing
Dexter Dexter-Pinckney Rd between Winston Rd and Sarah Rd Lane restriction Sept. 25 N/A Permit work
Lima Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dancer Rd Lane restrictions Sept. 2025 - Oct. 31 (extended) N/A Permit work: utility work
Lima Lima Center Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Township Line Daytime road closure Sept. 22 - 28 N/A Limestone resurfacing
Lima, Scio Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Island Lake Rd and Parker Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Jun. 1 - late Nov. N/A Permit work: B2B trail
Lodi, Pittsfield Intersection of Ann Arbor-Saline Rd at Ellsworth Rd Road closure Aug. 1 - Sept. 28 Detour Hill cut
Manchester Primary and Local Soft Surface Roads Lane restrictions Sept. 25 - Oct. 9 N/A Dust control
Pittsfield NB US-23 between Michigan Ave (US-12) and EB I-94 Daytime single lane closure Jul. 20 - Oct. 2 N/A MDOT closure
Pittsfield Intersection of State Rd at Ellsworth Rd Lane closure Sept. 8 - 25 N/A Permit work
Pittsfield Intersection of Carpenter Rd and Textile Rd Intermittent lane closures Jul. 13 - Oct. 2 (extended) N/A Permit work: utility work
Salem Various County Local Roads Daytime road closure Sept. 24 - Oct. 2 N/A Limestone resurfacing
Scio Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions Sept 25. - Oct. 9 N/A Dust control
Sharon Sharon Valley Rd Bridge between Sharon Hollow Rd and Meyers Rd Bridge closure Oct. 5 - Oct. 2027 Detour Bridge replacement
Sylvan Bush Rd between Pierce Rd and Sibley Rd Road closure Sept. 16 - 25 Detour Pulverize & asphalt overlay
York Sanford Rd between Willow Rd to Stony Creek Rd Daytime road closure Sept. 24 - Oct. 2 N/A Drainage
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