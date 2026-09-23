Meet Saline Board of Education Candidate Afifa Corrigan

Saline Area Schools voters will elect four Board of Education members on Nov. 3: three four-year seats with no incumbents, and one two-year seat.

Running for the four-year seats are Carl Spina, Afifa Corrigan, Christy Lillie, Matt Shoemaker and Andrea S. Roe. Running for the two-year seat are Charlie Hirst, incumbent Tim Austin and Deandre J. Calbert.

In this article, Afifa Corrigan responds to the same questions so voters can compare their views.

Name: Afifa Corrigan

Biography:

Mom of 2 Current Saline Students & 1 Saline Graduate at Notre Dame

Former Ann Arbor Public Schools Teacher

Recommended by Saline Education Association (SEA), our teachers union

Volunteer with Therapy Dog (Ruby)

Volunteer with Several Non-profits Supporting Immigrant & Refugee Families in Washtenaw County

Why do you want to be on the board of education? Why should voters elect you?

I want to serve on the board because I care about children and what they experience when they come to school. I can think of no work more worthy of my time than helping make our schools better for the thousands of children who spend their days in our classrooms.

I see our schools from several perspectives. As a former teacher, I understand how difficult it can be to hold students’ attention when teachers are competing with cell phones and the pressure students feel to respond on social media.

I also see our schools as a mom of two students. I know how valuable sports, clubs, and activities can be, but I worry about student burnout. Demanding academics, intense schedules, and the desire to impress colleges can fuel anxiety and leave students too little time to think about what they genuinely enjoy. We need to help students find a healthier balance.

Finally, I value how well Saline prepares students for college, but I do not believe college is the only path to a meaningful life. My mom was unable to attend school beyond eighth grade in her village in Lebanon, yet she carried deep, practical wisdom. She taught me how to care for others and to love cooking. My husband’s grandfather left to serve in World War II at 17. Upon his return, he jumped into running his family’s business, Corrigan Moving, and didn’t have time for college. The immigrant and refugee women I have worked with usually don’t have college degrees, but they taught me that there is wisdom beyond classrooms and Chromebooks. Our schools should expose students to different kinds of learning and prepare them for more than one path after graduation.

I would bring all of these different perspectives to the board along with a willingness to listen and ask thoughtful questions.

At the district level, what are the three issues you care about most? What changes would you like to see in these areas?

Technology. I want to see the new cell phone policy implemented successfully. Phones are not allowed during instructional time, but like any change, this will take work to make it a reality. We must also reduce overall screen use, especially in the younger grades. Finally, we need to address the growing use of AI and teach our older students to use this new technology responsibly. Preschool. I want our new preschool program to grow, welcome more families into our district, and give children a strong start through play-based learning and exploration. Teachers. We need to recruit and retain great teachers by creating a culture where they feel trusted and listened to. I would also like teachers to have safe and anonymous ways to tell administrators and the board what is and is not working in their classrooms.

Across all three areas, I want students to have less stress, more human connection, clear guidance on technology, and more opportunities to discover what they love.

How would you describe the current state of Saline Area Schools?

I am optimistic about our schools and our future. Saline is a strong district, and I believe we are moving in a positive direction while still recognizing where we need to improve.

We have a board whose members bring different perspectives but who model the “bridge to civility” well and are united in making good decisions for our students. I am eager to join the board and build on the progress made over the last two years.

What excites me most about the new strategic plan is its focus on engaging students. I believe in helping students find their passions, opening up more elective options, and recognizing different pathways to success. I also strongly support the goal of closing achievement gaps. The way we help students who are struggling academically shows our commitment to equity. I am proud that Saline has chosen this as a focus, and I would be honored to help see this good work through.

Hypothetical: The district learns it will have a one-time $10 million fund to spend. What are your priorities for spending it?

My first priority would be students who need help now. I would support a three-year tutoring program, mental health support, help for our English learners, and for students with special needs. Teaching English to immigrant women, I have seen that when we help one member of a family, the whole family benefits. The same is true for adding more support and better communication for special needs families.

I would also invest in classrooms through updated curriculum, classroom libraries, lab and CTE equipment, and useful training for teachers. Before spending any of it, I would look at what could already be paid for through existing bond money so the $10 million fills real gaps.

Finally, I would protect some of the money for years when state funding falls short and look for one-time investments that lower our ongoing costs. We should be careful not to begin programs that we cannot afford to continue after this money is gone. A windfall is a gift and needs to be invested wisely.

There’s a tough issue. It’s become clear that your opinion does not match public opinion. When it comes down to it, do you stick to your guns or vote in line with the public?

I will always be honest about my beliefs and consider all perspectives carefully. My job is to listen to others intentionally and without pre-judgement so I truly understand where they are coming from. If my opinion differs from public opinion, I will vote my conscience as long as I believe it is in the best interests of our children and community.

Especially if I am voting against public opinion, I will make every effort to explain my reasoning clearly and address counterarguments thoughtfully. I will approach disagreement with humility and respect and take care not to dismiss the concerns of people who see things differently.

I am fully aware that being a board member will not always be easy. But if handled with honesty and respect, even hard decisions can become opportunities for greater understanding and trust.

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