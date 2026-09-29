DeAndre J. Calvert Ceases School Board Campaign

DeAndre J. Calvert, one of three candidates on the ballot for the two-year Board of Education seat, has ceased his campaign.

"Thank you for the continued outreach and opportunity to connect. However, I’ve made the tough decision to cease my campaign efforts for this election. I look forward to being an engaged parent, being present in the community, and getting involved at Heritage." Calvert wrote in an email to The Saline Post.

That leaves Timothy Austin and Charlie Hirst as the remaining candidates for the seat.

Calvert's name should still appear on the ballot.

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