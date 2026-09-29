Meet Timothy Austin, Candidate for the Board of Education

Saline Area Schools voters will elect four Board of Education members on Nov. 3: three four-year seats with no incumbents, and one two-year seat.

Running for the four-year seats are Carl Spina, Afifa Corrigan, Christy Lillie, Matt Shoemaker and Andrea S. Roe. Running for the two-year seat are Charlie Hirst, incumbent Tim Austin and Deandre J. Calbert.

In this article, Timothy Austin responds to the same questions so voters can compare views.

Name: Timothy Austin

Biography

Saline isn’t just where I live, it’s the community that shaped who I am. Although I was born in Oklahoma, we returned to Saline almost immediately. Both of my parents grew up here and graduated from Saline High School. I followed in their footsteps, spending my entire childhood in Saline Area Schools and graduating a proud Hornet in 1990.

The summer after graduation, I started A&H Lawn Service to help pay for college. What began as a small summer job grew into a lifelong career. Today, 36 years later, that business is still running strong and proudly partners with organizations across our community.

My wife, Renee, and I chose Saline to raise our own family, and our two children are now Saline High School graduates as well. This town is woven into every part of my life, it’s where I played as a boy, where I work, where I worship, and where I gather with friends and neighbors. Because Saline has given so much to me and my family, I have dedicated myself to giving back. I have served two terms on the Saline Area School Board, where I currently serve as Board President. For me, the motto, "Love Where You Live," isn't just a catchy slogan, it is how I try to live my life for my community.

Why do you want to be on the board of education?

For over ten years, my work has been rooted in our local schools. During my first tenure on the Saline Area School Board from 2015–2020, I took on the responsibilities of Finance Chair, Secretary, Vice President, and President. Because of your continued trust, I was re-elected to a four-year term in 2022, and I am so grateful to currently serve as your School Board President.

There is so much to be excited about right now. Partnering with our new Superintendent Rachel Kowalski, we have successfully recalibrated our Compass and introduced a fresh Strategic Plan dedicated to "All Learners, and Many Pathways."

As I look toward the future, I want to keep building on this progress. I am asking for your support to continue working alongside our superintendent, staff, and families to make sure every child in Saline has the tools, support, and opportunities to succeed.

Why should voters elect you?

This election cycle, four seats are open on our school board. To ensure our district maintains its strong momentum, I decided to run for the two-year seat (partial term).

Turning over that many on a board can disrupt progress, especially as we just recently welcomed our new superintendent just over a year ago. Our schools need a bridge of stability. With my prior board leadership experience and strong grasp of our school budget, I offer the immediate, reliable expertise needed to support our team and protect our community’s investment in education.

I am trusted by voters and staff alike, and I am ready to keep our district moving forward from day one

At the district level, what are the three issues you care about most? What changes would you like to see in these areas?

We are moving forward. The challenges facing our district have evolved, and thanks to our collective hard work, we are seeing real, measurable progress.

While there is always work to be done, we are turning the corner. Student enrollment is stabilizing, leveling out after a period of uncertainty. We have also faced our district climate and culture challenges head-on. After hitting a low point a few years ago, we are actively rebuilding a culture of clarity, accountability, and trust among our dedicated staff and community. My promise to you is to keep our focus exactly where it belongs: on creating the best possible environment for ALL students to succeed.

True progress requires responsible leadership, and fiscal stability has always been my top priority. Right now, our fund balance has grown due to one-time funding, and it requires active, strategic management. A fund balance that is too large keeps vital dollars out of the classroom where our students need them today. Conversely, a balance that is too low forces us to borrow money while we wait on state aid. Our target is a healthy 15% fund balance. This is a responsible cushion that protects our taxpayers while maximizing every single dollar for our students.

How would you describe the current state of Saline Area Schools?

For the first time in years, I see a renewed sense of excitement and momentum building within Saline Area Schools. Historically, our district has been at its best when we are growing, innovating, and proactively leading the way for our students. Today, that proactive leadership is back.

From the launch of our Early Childhood Center and our recalibrated Compass to the new Strategic Plan and Liberty Flex, we are fully committed to a vision of All Learners, Many Pathways. These transformative milestones are the result of deep collaboration between our Superintendent, administrators, staff, and Board. While we still face hurdles and have important work ahead, the foundation for a brighter future is firmly in place.

Hypothetical: The district learns it will have a one-time $10 million

fund to spend. What are your priorities for spending it?

Managing taxpayer dollars requires a realistic, strategic approach. Between the 2019/2020 and 2023/2024 school years, Saline Area Schools navigated $11,274,479 in one-time federal and state funding through CRF, ESSER, and T11 programs. History proves that these influxes of capital come with rigid restrictions, and we must expect the same from any future one-time funding.

We must evaluate these financial opportunities through a single lens, student impact! My priority is to direct these funds into the classroom to elevate learning experiences. Simultaneously, we must maintain strict fiscal discipline, structuring these investments so they do not burden our district with structural legacy costs after the funding expires.

There’s a tough issue. It’s become clear that your opinion does not

match public opinion. When it comes down to it, do you stick to your guns or vote in line with the public?

School boards face tough, complex issues quite often. True leadership isn't about automatic agreement, it's about collaboration, active listening, and a steadfast commitment to our students.

At our recent board meeting on September 22, 2026, I initially had deep concerns about a specific agenda item. However, by staying open-minded and truly listening to the perspectives of my colleagues, we found common ground. That collaborative process gave me the clarity and confidence to change my vote for the greater good.

Of course, leadership also requires strong conviction. There are times when I hold firm to my positions because I know it is what’s right for our community. A few years back we were asked to adopt a new curriculum for our younger students that I felt was not age appropriate. I did not vote with the majority on that curriculum but feel confident that I made the right vote.

A highly functioning school board shouldn't be a rubber stamp. We won’t always align on every topic, but we must always be willing to work together. I am committed to bringing that exact balance of independent conviction and collaborative problem-solving to the table to ensure we make the strongest possible decisions for all of our students.

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