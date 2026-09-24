What to do in Saline: Homecoming, RunTough for ChadTough, Euchre, ALS Rivalry Ride and More

Here's what's on our calendar this weekend.

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13 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 25 - Sunday, Sep 27

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FEATURED EVENTS

Active Against ALS Rivalry Ride - Sun Sep 27 6:30 am

East Lansing to Ann Arbor

Join Active Against ALS on September 27, 2026 for our 15th Annual Rivalry Bike Ride between Spartan Stadium in East Lansing and the Big House in Ann Arbor. We will transport riders and their bicycles from Ann Arbor to East Lansing to ride a metric century back to Michigan Stadium. A HALF STADIUM ride is also available. Transportation, SAG wagon support, lunch, and cider and donuts from Dexter Cider Mill will be provided. Please visit our website, ActiveAgainstALS.org, for more details and to… [more details]

RunTough for ChadTough 5K & 1M Fun Run - Sun Sep 27 2:15 pm

Saline Hornet Stadium

The RunTough 5K is back! Participants can enjoy the 5K, 1M Fun Run, tot race, and a family fun zone full of activities for all ages. RunTough is more than a day of fun — it’s a powerful event that raises critical dollars to fund groundbreaking research for childhood brain cancer and provide navigation services to support families facing this devastating disease. Register today! [more details]

Other Events

JLC Book Sale - Fri Sep 25 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

JLC’s Low-Cost Community Book Sale is a family-run project that gets ALL the books directly FROM THE COMMUNITY through our community service called Give My Books

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. [more details]

Saline Homecoming Parade - Fri Sep 25 5:00 pm

Campus Parkway

The annual homecoming parade takes place on Campus Parkway at 5 p.m. It starts near Harvest and goes past the front of the school. The band, the cheerleaders, the homecoming court and student groups will be featured. [more details]

Euchre at the Cafe - Fri Sep 25 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

FREE to play Euchre Friday Sept 25, 6 PM - 830 PM. No partner needed, donate to the prize pot. Carrigan Cafe will have full menu available. [more details]

Storytime with Elsa - Fri Sep 25 6:30 pm

MilkShake Factory

Join Elsa for a live performance of “Let It Go”, a dance lesson, movement games, and stories! Young royals will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with their favorite Frozen queen, so costumes are encouraged.Enjoy handspun milkshakes and hand-dipped chocolates for dessert, while you're at it!Tickets $10 per child (caregivers free with paid child ticket). Purchase yours at starbrightentertainmenta2.com/store/p/elsa-storytime-milkshakeThis event is offered in partnership by Starbright… [more details]

Saline vs Monroe Homecoming Football Game - Fri Sep 25 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

Monroe visits Saline to take on the undefeated Hornets in the Homecoming Football game. [more details]

Saline Farmers' Market - Sat Sep 26 8:00 am

Lot #4

Come to the Saline Farmers' Market this weekend! We are back at our usual location, and the Nitpickers will be playing for us! [more details]

AI for Retirees Virtual Class through Saline Community Education - Sat Sep 26 9:00 am

For retirees and seniors, the purpose of AI is a little different than someone in the workforce, running a business, or raising toddlers. Rather than using AI to compete and run the rat race, retirees use AI to improve their life, feel enriched, learn a new skill, and satisfy a curiosity. Retirees and seniors want to stay in the network of what’s happening out there. This class gives AI tools for memoir making, publishing a book, health & wellness tips, travel planning, finding a cruise for… [more details]

JLC Booksale - Sat Sep 26 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

JLC’s Low-Cost Community Book Sale is a family-run project that gets ALL the books directly FROM THE COMMUNITY through our community service called Give My Books [more details]

Children's Book Publishing Virtual Class through Saline Community Education - Sun Sep 27 10:00 am

Achieve your dream of getting your children’s book published. Learn the traditional book publishing and self book publishing routes, getting your children’s book published on Amazon, how to get your book formatted, design your cover, upload your book to Amazon, get printed copies, and more. This class does not teach you how to write your children’s book. It teaches you how to get it published- online or in printed format, and how to get your book into the market for others to access your book… [more details]

Finding Money for College Using AI Class with Saline Community Education - Sun Sep 27 12:00 pm

Families face many difficulties during the college admissions process. Many of those hurdles are related to money and the question “can I afford it?” Don’t let money block your son or your daughter from attending their dream school. Allow AI to lift the strain of finances during the college admission process. AI such as Chat GPT and Google Gemini can burst open doors for parents, students, and high school college admission counselors during this process. Learn how to find scholarships, grants,… [more details]

Make Income as an Author Class through Saline Community Education - Sun Sep 27 4:00 pm

You may be thinking about publishing your children’s book, cook book, novel, photography book, or your life story. Why not turn your passion into income? Learn how to get paid for online downloads of your book, how to get paid to speak at events, how to sell printed copies of your book, and get promoted at your workplace for having your book published. Preethi Fernando is the author of 15 books.This virtual class takes place on Sunday, September 27 from 4-5 pm. Fee: $34. Registration is… [more details]

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