Ben Daniels Band Plays Free Concert in Saline Thursday

The Ben Daniels Band visits downtown Saline for a free concert Thursday night as Saline Main Street's Salty Summer Sounds Series continues.

The concert begins at 7 p.m.

Together since 2008, the Ben Daniels Band cuts through with an Americana sound from the Michigan ground. Chelsea native Ben Daniels, influenced by Bob Dylan, Robert Johnson, JJ Cale and John Prine, leads the band. From their opening song to the finale of their set, their musicianship, experience and originality make no two shows alike. And with the bluegrass roots of Tommy Reifel (bass), Wesley Fritzemeier (drums/mandolin/fiddle) and George Merkel (guitar), the live show never fails to take over the venue.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_wGWNCK9Ks -->

Thursday's concert is the second last concert of the series. Geezer & The Queen's Revenge - a band known for classic rock and pirate rock, wraps up the series Aug. 26.