Dramatic Arrest at Speedway Station in Saline Wednesday

Weapons drawn, Saline Police made an arrest at the Speedway station at Michigan and Harris Street on Wednesday.

Around 5:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the area near Michigan and Harris for a report of a woman who said she was being chased in a vehicle by her father, who was pointing a gun at her. The complainant was in a BMW, and the other driver was in a grey or green Chevy Equinox.

Metro dispatch files indicate the subject was screaming and calling for help. Another dispatch seemed to indicate the victim said she was having a gun fired at her.

Radio traffic indicated the call was handled by Michigan State Police before the vehicles arrived in Saline.

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