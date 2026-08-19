Dramatic Arrest at Speedway Station in Saline Wednesday
Weapons drawn, Saline Police made an arrest at the Speedway station at Michigan and Harris Street on Wednesday.
Around 5:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the area near Michigan and Harris for a report of a woman who said she was being chased in a vehicle by her father, who was pointing a gun at her. The complainant was in a BMW, and the other driver was in a grey or green Chevy Equinox.
Metro dispatch files indicate the subject was screaming and calling for help. Another dispatch seemed to indicate the victim said she was having a gun fired at her.
Radio traffic indicated the call was handled by Michigan State Police before the vehicles arrived in Saline.
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Replies
This is not accurate at all, the guy came 9.5 hours away be with a minor and the father was trying to protect his daughter
Also the let the him go he didn’t get arrested they let him go
Since its public now lets clear some thing’s up.
The person with the gun was trying to protect his daughter from a GROWN man who drove 9.5 hours from Maryland to pick up a MINOR who happened to be the man with the guns daughter. THE INTENTION was to hold the guy there til the police arrived but the guy still took off with the CHILD in his car. The Father did what any parent would do and hopped in his car and followed them. Somehow the FATHER was arrested, you can’t make this up.
The Michigan State Police arrested the man trying to protect his daughter NOT the predator.
So it’s LEGAL to cross state lines to pick up a minor but it’s NOT legal to protect your kids.
Got it.
Imagine trying to protect your child from a pedo and ending up in jail?
This my friends is a big FAIL via the MSP and the Michigan state laws. Justice has NOT been served in the right direction.