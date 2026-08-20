Saline High School Ranks 17th in Michigan Says USA News Report
Saline High School ranked 17th in Michigan and 561st nationally, with an overall score of 96.87 in the US News & World Report's annual rankings of high schools.
Saline's ranking jumped from 20th in Michigan and 744th nationally. In 2016, Saline ranked 7th in Michigan and 488th nationally.
The rankings are an annual evaluation of nearly all US high schools. They aim to identify schools that deliver strong academic outcomes for all students, not just high achievers. The rankings are based on college readiness, state assessments, graduation rates, college curriculum breadth and other factors.
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Replies
From 7th in the State of Michigan to 17th in ten years. Seems like our School Board and Administration forgot about their core mission of providing a quality education in the past 10 years.
Clearly the focus of the School Board and Administration was on things other than making sure all the money we have provided went to improve the academic success of our young people.
Let's hope they get back to education and not serving the needs of the few at the expense of the many. As they say, FACTS ARE STUBBORN THINGS. We need you to pay attention to the important things about k-12 education.
Trust me it is not how may football games you win or how many swim medal you collect. For every Hornet who plays sports in college after high school, 480 graduates don't in every graduation class. Please make sure to focus on the important things for preparing our young people going forward.