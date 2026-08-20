Saline High School Ranks 17th in Michigan Says USA News Report

Saline High School ranked 17th in Michigan and 561st nationally, with an overall score of 96.87 in the US News & World Report's annual rankings of high schools.

Saline's ranking jumped from 20th in Michigan and 744th nationally. In 2016, Saline ranked 7th in Michigan and 488th nationally.

The rankings are an annual evaluation of nearly all US high schools. They aim to identify schools that deliver strong academic outcomes for all students, not just high achievers. The rankings are based on college readiness, state assessments, graduation rates, college curriculum breadth and other factors.

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