GOLF: Saline Girls Take 1st On Ella Sharp Course

Pictured above are the winning Hornets. Morgan Walker, Gretchen Leighton, Ella Aagesen, Sam Langkos, Grace Brown, Meghan Montgomery, Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak

The Saline varsity girls' golf team opened the 2026 season by winning the East Jackson Invitational at the Ella Sharp Golf Course. The format was a two-person scramble with six players on each team. Saline's three teams shot 242 to finish atop the 12 competing teams.

Ella Aagesen and Sam Langkos were second overall.

Leading the way were the team of Sam Langkos and Ella Aagesen. They shot 74 to finish second overall.

Grace Brown and Meghan Montgomery

Next for the Hornets were Grace Brown and Meghan Montgomery who shot 79 and finished 6th while Gretchen Leighton and Morgan Walker shot 89.

Morgan Walker and Gretchen Leighton

More News from Saline