8-29-2026 2:14am
SEC Red Football Standings
Here's what the SEC Red looks like after the first week of competition.
|Team
|SEC Red
|Overall
|This Week
|Next Week
|Saline
|0-0
|1-0
|W 39-12 Rockford
|@ Skyline
|Skyline
|0-0
|1-0
|W 40-6 Dearborn Hieghts Annapolis
|Vs Saline
|Bedford
|0-0
|1-0
|W 20-13 Plymouth
|@ Pioneer
|Huron
|0-0
|0-1
|L 14-12 Flushing
|Vs Woodhaven
|Pioneer
|0-0
|0-1
|L 32-7 Farmington
|Vs Bedford
|Dexter
|0-0
|0-1
|L 49-7 Brighton
|vs Monroe
|Monroe
|0-0
|0-1
|L 40-28 Plymouth
|@ Dexter
More News from Saline
- FOOTBALL: Hornets Pass Early Test Against Rockford The Hornets were all smiles after scoring high marks on their early season test against Rockford
- They Said It: Saline Football Post-Game Interviews Post-game interviews after Saline defeated Rockford on Opening Night.