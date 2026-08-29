SEC Red Football Standings

Here's what the SEC Red looks like after the first week of competition.

Team SEC Red Overall This Week Next Week Saline 0-0 1-0 W 39-12 Rockford @ Skyline Skyline 0-0 1-0 W 40-6 Dearborn Hieghts Annapolis Vs Saline Bedford 0-0 1-0 W 20-13 Plymouth @ Pioneer Huron 0-0 0-1 L 14-12 Flushing Vs Woodhaven Pioneer 0-0 0-1 L 32-7 Farmington Vs Bedford Dexter 0-0 0-1 L 49-7 Brighton vs Monroe Monroe 0-0 0-1 L 40-28 Plymouth @ Dexter

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