Saline MI
8-29-2026 2:14am

SEC Red Football Standings

Here's what the SEC Red looks like after the first week of competition.

Team SEC Red Overall This Week Next Week
Saline 0-0 1-0 W 39-12 Rockford @ Skyline
Skyline 0-0 1-0 W 40-6 Dearborn Hieghts Annapolis Vs Saline
Bedford 0-0 1-0 W 20-13 Plymouth @ Pioneer
Huron 0-0 0-1 L 14-12 Flushing Vs Woodhaven
Pioneer 0-0 0-1 L 32-7 Farmington Vs Bedford
Dexter 0-0 0-1 L 49-7 Brighton vs Monroe
Monroe 0-0 0-1 L 40-28 Plymouth @ Dexter
More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive