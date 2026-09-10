FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Avenges Last Year's Playoff Loss to Dexter

Saline avenged last season's semifinal loss to Dexter with a 2-0 defeat of Dexter on Wednesday. Julia Jarvie and Claire Clark scored, Ella Arvai had two assists, as Jett Fager and Annika Rueger split the shutout in goal for the Hornets.

Field Hockey Saline 2, Dexter 0 Gallery 9/9/26 - thesalinepost

After an evenly played first quarter, Saline tilted the field against Dexter. Although the game was scoreless until the third quarter, Saline dominated the second quarter. The Hornets built a wall at half and seemed to lock Dexter in its own territory.

In the third quarter, Saline scored shortly after a penalty corner. Senior Claire Clark inserted the ball. Junior Ella Arvai whistled a shot just wide. The ball came out front again for Arvai, who fired a hard pass to Clark beside the net. With a wide-open net, Clark made no mistake.

In the fourth, Saline scored a very similar goal. Again, it started with Clark on a corner. Again, Arvai fired a hard pass beside the goal. This time, it was junior Julia Jarvie who had the tip at the side of the net, tucking the ball between the goalie's legs.

Field Hockey Saline 2, Dexter 0 Gallery 9/9/26 - thesalinepost

Saline improved to 6-1 overall

Saline improved to 2-1 in the SEC Red.

Saline hosts Pioneer Monday evening.

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