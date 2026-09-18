SOCCER: Saline Snaps 3-Game Slump By Beating Bedford

Augusto Lima de Castro broke a scoreless game with 11:53 to play in the second half, leading Saline to its first win in four games. It was Saline's first victory at Hornet Stadium this season as Saline defeated Bedford, 1-0. Saline improved to 4-5 overall and 4-3 in the SEC Red.

Lima de Castro spun out of a crowd and tucked the ball into the lower right corner from the left wing, past the keeper.

Saline had so many chances, but the Bedford keeper made several 10-bell saves but Saline's shooters stayed focused.

"It was really important. You've got to win your league games. More importantly, it was our first win at home," Lima de Castro said. "In my opinion, we should have scored way more. "

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Lima de Castro explained how Saline pulled it out.

"The difference was that in the final third, we were more calm and composed. We were waiting for the opportunity," he said.

Coach Bartley J Lydy II said that the winning goal was a chance that was always coming.

"It was just a matter of being clinical and executing our opportunities. I think we had rocked the crossbar or the post 5-10 minutes earlier," Lydy said. "It was a matter of when and, really, who. We don't really have a leading goal scorer. It's kind of next man up. For Augusto on that goal, he showed incredible technical skill. He's a player we want to get in those moments."

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The first half was relatively evenly played. Bedford had lots of possession, but Saline limited the Mules' chances. Saline had two hard, close shots turned away by diving stops. Saline tilted the field against Bedford in the second half.

"It was about rotating different bodies in there and getting different looks," Lydy said. "It's the depth of the squad that gives us a true advantage."

Lydy said his goalie, Alec Stager, played well.

"Alec is knew to the varsity team. He's a sophomore starter. He had maybe, some would say a couple of rocky games to start the season. But Alec has been or cornerstone," Lydy said. "Some of the goals he's conceded have been absolute screamers. Alec has been matching his size and playing really big."

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