This Week In Hornet Country

The Hornets had a strong week of competition this week. Let's check in.

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Football

The Saline football team improved to 3-0 with its 48-13 win over Pioneer. Coach Kyle Short said he divides the season into thirds, and obvious Saline has had a great start. Against Pioneeer. QB Case Campbell had great success throwing to Cruz Hanson and Gabe Iadipaolo, and RB Carson Cherry had a great game, too, with a couple of TD runs, large gains and two-point conversions. Next up comes Dexter at Dexter, which is coming off two SEC wins vs. Monroe and Huron. Then it's Monroe at Home. Monroe is 1-2 and 1-1 in the SEC Red after beating Skyline. And this third finishes home to Huron, who is 0-3 and coming off the 35-14 loss to Dexter.

It's getting hard not to start looking forward to Bedford (3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC Red) Oct. 16 at Hornet Stadium.

Volleyball

Saline opened the SEC Red with a win at Pioneer. The victory snapped a two-game slump. Saline followed up this week's 3-1 victory over Pioneer by takeing two from Auburn Hill Oakland Christian in the Motor City Power Series. Saline reminded us how dominant Charlotte Keyes can be.

Saline Hosts Dexter at 7 p.m., Sept. 15 for ChadTough night as the Saline Athletics community once again joins the fight for a DIPG/DMG cure.

Wear orange.

Field Hockey

Saline, 6-1, avenged last season's semifinal loss to Dexter with a convincing 2-0 victory at Home. It was Saline's fifth straight win. Claire Clark and Julia Jarvie scored for the Hornets and Ella Arvai set up both tip goals with heavy shots.

Jett Fager played most of the game and earned the shutout victory.

As an aside, it's hard not to see the Saline Field Hockey sister act.

Sophia O'Connor coached her younger sister in the short. You look at today's roster, and there are several younger sisters playing. Elle and Alivia Pufpaf are the younger sister of Carly. Elle Arvai played two varsity seasons with her older sister, Clare, who graduated last year. Claire Clark is the younger sister of Caroline. Julia Jarvie is the younger sister of Hannah. Perhaps it's in the program's DNA. It seemed like Saline Field Hockey became what it is thanks to Shannon, Devin and Erin Reilly, who put Saline Field Hockey on the map, along with their mother, Erica.

Cross Country

The Saline girls' cross country team, led by individual champ Savannah Staton, easily won the Hudson Early Season Invite. The boys and girls will be in action Tuesday at SEC Jamboree 1. The varsity boys run at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity girls run at 5 p.m. The JV boys run at 5:30 p.m. and the JV girls run at 6 p.m.

SOCCER

The Saline varsity boys soccer team went 1-2 to fall to 3-4 overall. Saline defeated Dexter, 1-0, on Sept. 3. Saline followed that up with a 1-0 loss at Huron on Sept. 8. Saturday, Saline lost 3-2 to Caledonia in the ChadTough game.

Saline visits Pioneer at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and they're home to Bedford at 7 p.m., Sept. 17.

Golf

The Saline varsity girls golf team had a quiet week. According to the MHSAA schedule, the Hornets played Sept. 8 at Tecumseh, but we've not heard from the coach and a parent told us they did not play this week.

Saline is scheduled to play at Ypsilanti's course on Sept. 15 and against Pioneer at Washtenaw Country Club's Polo Fields East at 4 p.m.

Tennis

No results have been submitted via email or the app. Saline is scheduled to be home Sept. 17 to Bedford.

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