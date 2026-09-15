Many Helped Make the 90th Saline Community Fair Successful

The annual celebration of community, agriculture, youth and tradition, recently concluded with much success despite several challenging weather days. The Saline Community Fair Board of Directors would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors, exhibitors, vendors, attendees, participants and dedicated volunteers who all helped to make this year’s event a memorable 90th anniversary experience.

Our heartfelt thanks to the hundreds of community members who volunteered during the 2026 Saline Community Fair! The Fair also greatly appreciates the more than ninety-five sponsors and in-kind contributors to the fair! Many volunteers worked tirelessly during the week of the fair setting up displays, taking entries, running events, monitoring exhibits, driving shuttles, working at the gates, helping in the office, preparing the track for various activities, and cleaning grandstands among countless other tasks.

We especially would like to thank the Fair Board of Directors and their families, Directors Emeriti, and superintendents, Saline Area Schools, Saline FFA, Saline Boy Scouts, the Saline Rotary Club, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau, the Saline Junior Livestock Association, Small Animal exhibitors, the Saline Chamber, local businesses and individuals, local organizations, vendors, and presenters as well as the community for their support. The fair would not be possible without our sponsors also and our participants and attendees.

The Saline Community Fair is a success because of our volunteers and community support. If you have ideas or would like to help with the fair or provide a sponsorship in 2027, please contact mysalinefair@yahoo.com. See you at the 91st Saline Community Fair in 2027!

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