Walter “Wally” MacNeil Named 2026 Saline Oktoberfest Festmeister

SALINE, Mich. — September 14, 2026 — After three decades of serving the Saline community—and many years spent behind the Oktoberfest beer tent—Walter “Wally” MacNeil has earned a new title: 2026 Saline Oktoberfest Festmeister.

Saline Main Street announced MacNeil, owner of Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack, as this year’s Festmeister in recognition of his longstanding commitment to downtown Saline, his support of Saline Main Street, and his many years of hands-on involvement with Oktoberfest.

The honor comes during an especially meaningful year for MacNeil and his wife, Cindy, who recently celebrated 30 years of Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack in downtown Saline.

Since opening in 1996, Mac’s has become part of the fabric of downtown Saline. Over three decades, the restaurant has welcomed generations of customers, employed generations of local families, supported community organizations, and built the kind of relationships that turn a downtown business into a community institution.

“Mac’s is such a vibrant part of our downtown, and celebrating 30 years is an incredible accomplishment for Wally and Cindy,” said Rebecca Schneider, one of the Founders of the Saline Main Street Oktoberfest. “We are delighted to honor Wally as our Festmeister, not only for the many ways he has contributed to Oktoberfest over the years, but for the countless ways he continues to show up for our downtown and our community.”

Showing up is something MacNeil knows well.

For years, he has been a familiar face behind the Oktoberfest beer tent, working alongside volunteers to keep the beer flowing, the crowds happy, and the festival running smoothly. That history makes his selection as Festmeister particularly fitting for those who have worked alongside him.

“After many years of running the Oktoberfest beer tent with Wally MacNeil, he has reached the pinnacle of Oktoberfest volunteering!” said Jill Durnen, President of the Saline Main Street Board of Directors and one of leads for the Oktoberfest planning crew. “He knows how to pour a beer, keep a crowd happy, solve just about any problem that comes his way, and—most importantly—knows how to have a good time. Wally is a great friend, an all-around awesome dude, and exactly the kind of person you want as Festmeister. Prost to Wally!”

“It’s an honor to be chosen as this year’s Festmeister, " MacNeil said, "I’ve loved being part of the team that brings Oktoberfest to life every year, and it means a lot to be recognized by a group of people I’ve had so much fun working alongside.”

The title of Festmeister is bestowed each year on an individual who embodies the spirit of Saline Oktoberfest and has made a meaningful contribution to the event and the community surrounding it.

MacNeil will officially serve as Festmeister during the 21st Annual Saline Main Street Oktoberfest, taking place Friday, September 18 from 5–11 p.m. and Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m.–11 p.m. in downtown Saline.

The weekend celebration includes the ceremonial Tapping of the Golden Keg, live music, the Bavarian Arm Burner stein-holding competition, Saturday’s free Kinderplatz, Wiener Dog Races, Hammerspiel, food, pretzels, beer and more.

Oktoberfest is Saline Main Street’s largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds support the nonprofit organization’s year-round work to strengthen downtown Saline through business support, beautification, events, placemaking and community programming.

About Saline Main Street

Saline Main Street is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening downtown Saline as a vibrant center for entrepreneurship, innovation, entertainment, arts and community life. Through partnerships, volunteerism, events, business support and strategic investment, Saline Main Street works to create a downtown that is welcoming, authentic and a great place to visit, work and live.

Prost to Wally—and congratulations to the 2026 Saline Oktoberfest Festmeister!

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