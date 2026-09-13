2026-27 Saline Community Fair Ambassadors

The Saline Community Fair Ambassador program was launched in 2019 and was designed to provide up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, along with building their resumes by providing community service, leadership experience and a scholarship opportunity. The ambassador program is open to males and females in the Saline School District, as well as any eligible young person who resides within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Selection is based on an application which is due in June, resume and personal interview. Each Ambassador helps at various events throughout the fair and can provide input on planning the fair and assist with community activities which the fair is involved with. Each of the recipients receives a $200 scholarship.

The 2026-27 Ambassadors announced at the 90th Saline Community Fair are Bennett DeGrand, SarahLyn Poet-Rickard, Claire Wagner, and Grace Weidmayer. All of the ambassadors were excited about working with the community and promoting the fair. The fair congratulates the ambassadors and thanks them for their leadership and service.

Bennett is a junior at Saline High School. He is involved in the Saline FFA program and with the wrestling program. Bennett has also been a volunteer at the 4-H Youth Show and he assisted with the Saline Fair cleanup. In 2026 he was also the Talent Show co- emcee, helped with the Taste of Agriculture and was excited to work at many events during the fair.

SarahLyn is a senior at Saline High School. She has been a member of the Saline Fair Pig Club for eleven years and has served as club president and vice-president. SarahLyn has exhibited in many areas of the fair, from showing goats and rabbits to performing in the talent show for ten years. She has also helped with the Taste of Agriculture program and the set-up and clean-up of the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. She enjoyed helping with various Ambassador events. In addition to the Saline Fair, she is a member of the Saline 4-H Farmers and has assisted with community service projects and serves as president of the 4-H Small Animal Committee.

Claire Wagner is a sophomore at Saline High School. She is involved in the Varsity Blues Performing Arts, chamber orchestra, and in the Saline softball program in several different roles. In addition, Claire has been involved in church activities and volunteers at an equine sanctuary. At the Saline Fair she has exhibited many different still exhibits over the years and was selected as Saline’s Junior Homemaker in 2024. During the 2026 fair she co-emceed the Talent Show, assisted with many of the fair events and activities and helped out in the fair office.

Grace Weidmayer is a junior at Home School Connection. Grace has volunteered at several Washtenaw County 4-H Junior Livestock Committee events, for the county-wide Project RED for third graders, and at her church. She is also secretary of her 4-H club and serves as vice president of the county 4-H Livestock and Dairy Committee, and the county 4-H Council. With the Saline Fair she has served as president and vice president of the Saline Feeder Calf Club, vice president of the Saline Steer Club, and has shown dairy heifers at the fair for six years. She enjoyed assisting at several fair events this year including again helping with the Taste of Agriculture.

For more information on the Saline Community Fair Ambassador program check out the fair website at www.salinefair.org.

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