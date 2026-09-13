RunTough for ChadTough Event Set for Sept. 27

Friday was ChadTough night at Hornet Stadium as Saline played Pioneer in the annual football game. It's one of several events that allow the community to buy T-shirts or contribute funds to the fight against DIPG, the cancer that claimed the life of Chad Carr, son of Jason and Tammi Carr and younger brother of CJ and Tommy Carr, who starred with the Saline football team before going on to play in college. Carr was just five years old when he died, a little more than a year after he was diagnosed after falling at a Foundation for Saline Area Schools event.

The Saline volleyball team is having a ChadTough night in the Saline Gym Tuesday as the Hornets take on Dexter. In addition, the annual RunTough for ChadTough event, which features 5k and mile runs, takes place Sept. 27.

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Chad would have been 16 this year.

"DIPG is the deadliest cancer for children. While there is so much work to be done, we are making real inroads. We are able to do that because of people in communities like this one," Tammi Carr said at halftime of Friday's game. "What started as a way for our family has grown into the largest foundation supporting DIPG research in the world."

Carr thanked the Saline community for its ongoing support.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always showing up for Chad, for our family, and for all the children and families who are fighting DIPG." Carr said.

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