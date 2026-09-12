Saline MI
9-12-2026 2:34am

Saline Chamber of Commerce Announces Holiday Parade Theme

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the parade theme for the annual Holiday Parade.

The theme is "Celebrating America's 250th Birthday: Red, White and Holiday Bright!" The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

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