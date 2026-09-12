Saline Chamber of Commerce Announces Holiday Parade Theme
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the parade theme for the annual Holiday Parade.
The theme is "Celebrating America's 250th Birthday: Red, White and Holiday Bright!" The parade is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
More News from Saline
- Saline City Council Meets Monday to Discuss Downtown Gathering Space, Background Checks for City Appointees These are some of the topics on the agenda for Monday.
- FOOTBALL: Saline Improves to 3-0 with Victory Over Pioneer The Hornets couldn't ask for a better start.
Replies
Did they announce if they’re doing the 1 mile run down Michigan avenue?