What to do in Saline - Monday, Sep 14 - Sunday, Sep 20

It's Oktoberfest week in Saline. But that's not all that's happening. Add your event to the calendar. by noon on Thursday to be on this weekend's Things To Do feature.

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11 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Sep 14 - Sunday, Sep 20

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FEATURED EVENTS

St. Paul UCC Ice Cream Social - Tue Sep 15 4:30 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

St. Paul UCC Ice Cream SocialTuesday, September 15th, 4:30-7:00pmHope to see you there! [more details]

Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest - Fri Sep 18 5:00 pm

West Henry Street Parking Lot

Prost! Saline Main Street’s Oktoberfest returns to downtown Saline on Friday, September 18, from 5–11 p.m. and Saturday, September 19, from 10 a.m.–11 p.m.!Friday night kicks off with live music, the ceremonial Tapping of the Golden Keg, and the return of the Bavarian Arm Burner—our crowd-favorite stein-holding contest!Saturday begins with Kinderplatz, a free kids area featuring an exotic animal petting zoo, balloon twisting, bounce houses and more from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The fun continues with… [more details]

Other Events

Retirement Portfolio Class through Saline Community Education - Mon Sep 14 6:00 pm

Learn how to convert your 401(k) savings into a “Modern Day Pension” distribution portfolio. Please join us for an enlightening and informative evening where you will learn about this efficient way of managing your investments to preserve your funds and allow you to live off your interest and dividends for the rest of your life!This virtual class runs on Monday, September 14 from 6-7 pm. Classes are also offered in October, November, and December. Registration required through Saline Community… [more details]

American Mahjong, Learn to Play! - Mon Sep 14 6:00 pm

Liberty School

Stop staring at the bird tiles in confusion and start playing American Mahjong! Whether you’re a total beginner or a “refresher” who needs to remember which way is East, we’ve got you covered. We’ll master the tiles, decode the card, and build your foundation—no betting, just pure brainpower and a little Charleston fun.Class takes place Monday, September 14 from 6-9 pm in Liberty School. Fee: $84. Registration required through Saline Community Education: American Mahjong, Learn to Play!… [more details]

Educators Night - Tue Sep 15 4:00 pm

Detroit Cultural Center

Join us for Educators Night on Tuesday, September 15, from 4–7 PM, to explore the extraordinary educational ecosystem across Detroit’s Cultural Center. This free, multi-venue event invites early childhood and Pre-K–12 educators, school administrators, and homeschooling parents to discover how museums, libraries, and universities can support your students year-round.A Unique, Walkable ExperienceStart your evening at the institution that best aligns with your teaching discipline, then explore the… [more details]

Financial Planning Class for Millennials and Gen Z - Tue Sep 15 6:00 pm

Come learn how much to start saving for retirement as you launch your career and begin the important financial planning process. This class will focus on the holistic approach of financial planning for young professionals and the “balancing act” that’s needed through student loan debt repayment, starting to budget for first time purchases such as a home or vehicle, and starting to save and invest for retirement.This virtual class takes place on Tuesday, September 15 from 6-7 pm. Classes are… [more details]

Memory Cafe - Wed Sep 16 2:00 pm

4001 Ann Arbor Saline Rd

Memory Cafés are a comfortable, social gathering in dementia friendly venues that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. Cafés are free to attend and welcome to all. 2-4pmSnacks and Entertainment Provided [more details]

First rehearsal, Ypsilanti Community Choir - Thu Sep 17 12:00 am

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

The Ypsilanti Community Choir invites you to our first rehearsal in preparation for our holiday concert on Thursday, December 10. No auditions are necessary. [more details]

GriefShare Support Group - Thu Sep 17 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

The death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction. 𝙄𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪, 𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙧 𝙖𝙘𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙜𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙡𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙣𝙚, 𝙬𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙥𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨. Our Grief Share leaders have experience, both personally and as facilitators. Please contact Pastor Don at 734.355.0662 for more information. [more details]

Community Watercolor Class with Valerie Mann - Thu Sep 17 6:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Continuing in the tradition of building community through watercolor, Valerie Mann is the instructor for what was Watercolors With Taylor Jacobsen. Mann continues with a welcoming atmosphere for beginning and experienced painters along with individualized instruction and demos. She will cover basic and advanced techniques in transparent watercolor. Beginners will get specific exercises to practice techniques. Students should bring an array of reference photos. This class is an opportunity to… [more details]

Saline Farmer's Market at Lot #2 - Sat Sep 19 8:00 am

Lot #2

The Saline Farmer's Market will be in Lot #2 for this week, due to Oktoberfest. Stop by for fresh produce and cool crafts! [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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