What to do in Saline this weekend: It's Oktoberfest!

Three things to do? That's it? That's OK. Head to Oktoberfest Friday evening and all day Saturday and there's so much to do, from the tapping of the golden keg, to biergarten fun, the stein-holding contest, wiener dog races, Kinderplats, Hammerspiel and more.

3 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 18 - Sunday, Sep 20

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FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest - Fri Sep 18 5:00 pm

West Henry Street Parking Lot

Prost! Saline Main Street’s Oktoberfest returns to downtown Saline on Friday, September 18, from 5–11 p.m. and Saturday, September 19, from 10 a.m.–11 p.m.!Friday night kicks off with live music, the ceremonial Tapping of the Golden Keg, and the return of the Bavarian Arm Burner—our crowd-favorite stein-holding contest!Saturday begins with Kinderplatz, a free kids area featuring an exotic animal petting zoo, balloon twisting, bounce houses and more from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The fun continues with… [more details]

Other Events

Saline Farmer's Market at Lot #2 - Sat Sep 19 8:00 am

Lot #2

The Saline Farmer's Market will be in Lot #2 for this week, due to Oktoberfest. Stop by for fresh produce and cool crafts! [more details]

Resin Wood Decorative Trays - Sat Sep 19 6:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Join us for a fun and creative resin art class! Registration will shut down on September 16th at midnight.

We’ll be making resin trays of your own design, a perfect work of art to add to your fall decor. Each participant will receive a square acacia wood tray (8x8).

Choose from a variety of dried flowers, clear decals, and colorful foils to design a piece that’s uniquely yours. Pieces will be ready for pick up approximately one week after the workshop. Come have fun and let your creativity… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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