FOOTBALL: Hornets Pass Early Test Against Rockford

The Hornets were all smiles after scoring high marks on their early season test against Rockford, 39-12, at Hornet Stadium, Friday.

Saline vs Rockford Gallery 8/28/26 - thesalinepost

Sophomore QB Case Campbell, in his varsity and Hornet debut, threw three TD passes and ran for another score. Senior RB Carson Cherry ran for a 68-yard TD and 31-yard TD and piled up yards a catch on a TD receptions. Senior WR Cruz Hanson made two TD receptions for Saline.

Saline's defense and offensive line both turned in great performances.

Coach Kyle Short said the Hornets are going with a smaller lineup this year and going against well known teams with larger rosters.

"We got a lot of heart. We talked about going against teams where they've got 80-strong. We don't need 80. We've got 47-50 varsity guys. We've got 5th-quarter JV players brought up. Our guys played their buts off. It was a complete team win," Short said.

It was day one, and there were some rough patches. A low snap might have cost Saline an extra point, a high snap on a punt cost Saline two points and then great field position, leading to a field goal and an odd-looking score of 6-5.

"We gotta clean up special teams. That was evident.But there are always positive and negatives in every game," Short.

Saline vs Rockford Gallery 8/28/26 - thesalinepost

He was thrilled with the defense's play.

"We talk about a defensive line that can rotate and everyone's giving up great energy. Bryce Barbarino is an elite inside linebacker. Our DBs didn't give up much," Short said.

The game started a little gingerly as the teams felt each other out. Saline struck first. A drive was led by the running of Cherry. Campbell threw to Hanson whp was running a post. Campbell hit him as he crossed in front of his back.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1420309759974979 -->

Saline's defense held the Rams off the board again. But the Hornets ran into some trouble when their drive stalled out deep in Saline territory. On the punt, the snap went over the punter's head and went through the end zone for a safety and two points. Saline kicked off from deep in their own zone. The Rams started their next possession at their 47. A penalty moved the ball deep into Saline territory before the Hornets stopped their progress. The Rams settled for a field goal and cut Saline's lead to 6-5.

Saline found an answer on its next drive. Things really started moving on a 35-yard run by Cherry. Then a pass from Campbell to Gabe Iadipaolo picked up a couple of yards. Cherry spun out of a tackle and went for 17 yards. Saline went with a big package. A wildcat by Barbarino picked up a yard. And then Campbell punched it in.

Saline led 13-5 after the kick by Kevin Huber with 1:31 to play in the half. Saline got the ball back when Graham Nadig got around the edge and knocked it from the QB's grasp. Luke White recovered.

Saline added to its lead. Hanson was running a corner route and faded to the corner where his pass could only be caught by a diving Hanson.

Suddenly, the points were coming fast and furious. Saline led 20-5 with less than a minute left in the half. Rockford's possession got a boost by a penalty for a late hit. Rockford scored a TD on a great catch, and closed the gap to 20-12.

Saline's defense got the ball back on the next drive. Caleb Harris delivered a big hit and jarred the ball loose. Louis Esposito recovered the fumble But Saline gave the ball right back on an interception on a reverse pass.

Rockford was very much in the game. A holding call broke up what looked like a Ram touchdown. On 4th-and-long, Jericoh Powe delivered a big hit to force a turnover on downs.

The third quarter was the Carson Cherry show. First he rushed the ball over midfield. Then, on 1st and 10 from the 35, Campbell stepped up in the pocket and threw a short slant pass forward to Cherry. When it was said and done, it was a 35-yard TD play.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2093501154055332183 -->

Saline led 26-12.

The Rams seemed to be putting a good drive together but Griffin Backus and Jernaro Gilford Jr. came up with a big stop to slow their momentum and then Hornet defense stopped a 4th-and-1 to end their drive.

On the next play, the Saline offensive line blew up the Rams defensive line and Cherry was off to the races for a 68-yard TD.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2093502741045768231 -->

Saline led 32-12 with 1:25 left in the third quarter.

Princeton Jones got the ball back for Saline in the quarter, intercepting a pass around the 45 and returning it about 25 yards yards before he was dragged down.

Saline vs Rockford Gallery 8/28/26 - thesalinepost

On the next play, Cherry took the handoff from Campbell and went 31 yards for the touchdown.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/2093504836142514204 -->

Saline visits Skyline next week.

More News from Saline