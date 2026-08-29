The Saline Community Fair is Just Days Away

If you drive past the fairgrounds this weekend, you will notice that the pre-fair set-up is in progress. Animals will be arriving starting on Monday evening, non-livestock exhibits will be entered at various times, displays are being set up, the food wagons will soon be parked in their new location for the next week, and the carnival rides will soon arrive. The exhibit building and barns at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Ann Arbor, will be full of action on Monday as folks of all ages enter everything from vegetables to photos, collections to arts and crafts and the ever-popular flowers, antiques, needlework and baking entries from 4 – 8 p.m. Exhibits can also be entered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then all non-livestock exhibits will be judged Tuesday afternoon. The goat judging also takes place on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The fair officially opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2. The fair book is again digital this year and can be found online at www.salinefair.org along with all the fair details. Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits.

The entry process for non-animal exhibits is easy: check out the Fairbook on the website and decide what department and class you want to enter; complete this information on the entry form and entry cards which will be available at the exhibit check-in table in Building A – you may also print an entry form off from the website; the volunteers at the fair will have your exhibitor number or assign a number for new exhibitors; bring your items to Building A during one of the two entry times which are Monday from 4 – 8 p.m. or Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon; pick up entry tags and then take your items to the department they will be exhibited in.

From the crowd-pleasing grandstand events to the highly anticipated animal shows, the fair is a great opportunity for the public to see livestock they don’t get to see daily and understand where our food comes from.

The Saline Community Fair would not be possible without the many volunteers and clubs who help with various parts of the fair. Also, many thanks to the more than 95 sponsors and partners for all their support and for making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors under the 2026 Sponsors tab and find more information at www.salinefair.org. Volunteer opportunities and sign-up are listed on the website. You are also invited to follow the fair on face book at Saline Community Fair.

We look forward to “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” as we celebrate the 90th

Saline Community Fair and continue to provide the community with a piece of rural tradition, history, childhood memories, and agricultural education. Use our website for complete details on the fair week. Also follow us on facebook at Saline Community Fair. See you at the 2026 Saline Community Fair, September 2-6!

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