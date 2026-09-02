Saline MI
9-02-2026 12:38am

SOCCER: Skyline Defeats Saline, 1-0

Kevin Huber was in alone but the Skyline keeper made a crucial save.

The Saline varsity soccer team lost a tough one at home to Skyline Tuesday. Skyline scored the game's only goal despite good work by the defense and great goaltending from GoalKeeper Alec Stager.

Despite Skyline's territorial play, Saline generated strong chances throughout the evening, including one that sent Kevin Huber in all alone, but the Skyline goaltender stopped it.

Saline fell to 2-2 in the SEC Red and overall. Saline visits Dexter Thursday.

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