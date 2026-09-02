9-02-2026 12:38am
SOCCER: Skyline Defeats Saline, 1-0
The Saline varsity soccer team lost a tough one at home to Skyline Tuesday. Skyline scored the game's only goal despite good work by the defense and great goaltending from GoalKeeper Alec Stager.
Despite Skyline's territorial play, Saline generated strong chances throughout the evening, including one that sent Kevin Huber in all alone, but the Skyline goaltender stopped it.
Saline fell to 2-2 in the SEC Red and overall. Saline visits Dexter Thursday.
More News from Saline
- Here Are Some Events You Don't Want to Miss at the Fair Wednesday The 90th Saline Community Fair is underway Wednesday. Here are a few highlights to keep on your radar.
- To Know Mary Hagar was to Know Warmth, Laughter, Dedication and Compassion Mary Carol’s life will be celebrated privately by her immediate family.