Grillin' on the Hill for the Last Thursday of the Year

Volunteers will be Grillin' on the Hill for the last time of 2026 at the Saline American Legion on Thursday.

Burgers, brats and hot dogs will be served.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Legion, located at Michigan Avenue and Mills Road. Funds from the event help the Legion pay for things like the building's mural. The Legion is also planning to update the flags that are used on street posts downtown.

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