CROSS COUNTRY: Staton Leads Saline to Win at Hudson Early Season Invite

Savannah Staton earned her first victory of the year Tuesday at the Hudson Early Season Invite as the Saline varsity girls' cross country team won the race.

Staton won the event in 19:26. Adelyn Turck, 20:59, and Lauren Tomaszewski, 21:38, finished second and third. Caroline Cotner, 22:33, was fifth and Michelle Jiang, 22:39, was seventh.

Saline finished with 16 points - just one away from the perfect score. Jonesville was second with 54 points, Hudson was third with 83 points and Lenawee Homeschool was fourth with 99 points. Several other schools ran, including Brooklyn Columbia Central, Jackson Preparatory and Britton-Deerfield

Sophie Roth was ninth. Isabelle Calati was 12th, Mia Washington was 13th, Ruby Giddings was 15th, Ella Myers was 16th and Paige Aagesen was 19th to round out Hornets in the top 20.

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