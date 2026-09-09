Richard Weisenreder, Army National Guard Veteran, Lodi Township Farmer, Served on the Saline Fire Department

Richard Karl Weisenreder, age 87 of Saline passed peacefully his home on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Richard was born December 25, 1938, to the late Alfred and Mabel (Meyer) Weisenreder. On January 10, 1959, Richard married Beulah (Robison) Weisenreder. He graduated from Saline High School in 1957 where he was an active FFA member and played four years on the Saline Basketball team.

Richard was born and raised on his family’s farm in Lodi Township where his passion for farming grew and continued the rest of his life. He enjoyed working and fixing his equipment and tractors alongside his son Ron. Richard thoroughly loved restoring all his Allis Chalmers tractors and taking them to shows. He also learned a lot about diesel mechanics while being in the Army National Guard. Also, he found his love for cooking while serving in the Army. He enjoyed cooking his bean soup and sauerkraut for friends and neighbors. Anytime someone needed help he would be right there with a helping hand. He also served for many decades, starting in the late 1960s, on the Saline Fire Department and worked his way up to being promoted to Chief. You could always find him maintaining the trucks, fixing anything at the hall, and cooking meals for the fire fighters. He had a great passion for helping others in need and would not hesitate to jump into the fire to save someone. In his last days you could always sit down with him, and he would talk about the old days of everything he experienced and went through. Richard will be greatly missed by many, and Saline has lost a staple to the community.

Richard is survived by his wife Beulah Weisenreder; his daughter-in-law Bonnie Weisenreder; Grandchildren Tiffany (Weisenreder) and Sean Powell, and Jon (Rachel) Weisenreder; Great-Grandchildren Mabel Powell, Baby Powell (on the way), Brentley, Bree, and Briley Weisenreder. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Carol) Weisenreder and many nieces and nephews. Richard is proceeded in death by his parents Alfred and Mabel (Meyer) Weisenreder, his beloved son Ron Weisenreder, sister Rosemarie (Weisenreder) Exelby and brother-in-law Wesley Exelby.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, September 11, 2026 from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Saline. Graveside Services will follow and will be held in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline at 3:00 P.M. A gathering at the family farm will be held at 13603 Mohart Road Saline, MI 48176 starting at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church and envelopes will be available at the visitation. To leave a memory you have of Richard, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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