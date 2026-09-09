Gary Rauser, Owner of Rauser Floor Installation, Will be Remembered for Quiet Strength, Love for Wife and Family

Gary Neil Rauser, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 6th, 2026 in Saline, MI. Gary was born August 31, 1951 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He married the love of his life, Marty Rauser, on March 10, 1979.

Gary is survived by his four children, Kerry (Damien) Stone, Steven Rauser, Lisa (Brad) Boddington, Kelly Rauser (Jeff Olson); four grandchildren, Zoey Rauser, Sydney Stone, Allison and Madeline Boddington. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Clark, and nephew Bryce (Kate) McAllister and their two children as well as many other extended family members. Preceded in death by Carolina "Kay" Sayre (Thaler), Richard "Pete" Sayre and Nelson "Butch" Clark.

Gary took pride in his work as owner and operator of Rauser Floor Installation. Gary will be remembered for his quiet strength, his hardworking nature, his simple way of life, and most of all, for the love he had for his wife and family. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a legacy of love that will continue through the family he cherished so deeply. He will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, September 13th from 1:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign his online guestbook, to leave a memory you have of Gary or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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