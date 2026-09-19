Day 1 of Saline Oktoberfest Was a Big Hit

Saline Main Street was a big hit on opening night.

Learn more about Saturday's fun below the videos.

Scroll to the end to hear Jim Roth, working the Grill, talk about the history of Saline Oktoberfest, and how those roots continue today.

Saturday begins with Kinderplatz, a free kids area featuring an exotic animal petting zoo, balloon twisting, bounce houses and more from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The fun continues with the Wiener Dog Races, Hammerspiel, and live music beginning when the Biergarten opens at noon. Enjoy cold beer, German pretzels, and delicious food-truck fare until 11 p.m.

Oktoberfest is Saline Main Street’s largest annual fundraiser. Every pretzel, pint, and polka helps us continue the support and activation of downtown Saline—so come celebrate for a great cause!

Tickets are $10 for adults, 21 & over beginning at 5 pm on Friday, and 3 pm on Saturday.

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