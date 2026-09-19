FOOTBALL: Saline Smashes Dexter, 58-0

DEXTER - Saline piled up the points in a 58-0 win over Dexter Friday. Carson Cherry ran for three touchdowns and Case Campbell threw three TD passes, including two to Cruz Hanson and one to Brady Baldwin. Ayden Burrell ran for a TD, Graham Nadig returned an interception for a TD and Kevin Huber was perfect on extra points and kicked a 34-yard field goal.

Football Saline 58 Dexter 0 Gallery 9/18/26 - thesalinepost

Saline improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC Red. Dexter fell to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the SEC Red. Around the SEC Red, Bedford defeated Monroe, 24-8 to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC Red.

Saline hosts Monroe for next week's Homecoming Game.

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"I'm really proud of how the team played. It's evident, seeing how much group has. They have a great team," coach Kyle Short said. "They played for one another, all three phases: offense, defense, special teams."

The team sharpened its play. "This was our first full five-day week of school - a full week of practice. When you're able to prepare the way our coaching staff does, they do a heck of a job getting our kids in good positions and understanding the game plans, but when you see them execute." For example one coach stayed after practice with every day with Brady Baldwin. "He ran that to perfection, and our QB Case Campbell threw a great ball," Short said. "That's just one example. You can go through a ton of examples where practice pays off in a game."

The Campbell to Hanson connection was obvious last week with big plays and this week they had more two that ended up the end zone. "Case to Hanson. Cherry and the Oline. You see the defense playing together and I think it's just a culmination of how much these guys love playing together and how much they love one another," Short said. "And I keep echoing it, they are having a lot of fun." Short said the team practiced and played with energy.

It's hard not to notice the way the Oline is playing this year. "We've had really good Olines. Some of it is, this is our third year as a coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball and the Oline has been with our offensive terminology and that pays off," Short said. "On assignment football, this Oline has executed at a really high level."

Kicker Kevin Huber was perfect on extra-point kicks and made a field goal. That was a positive development for Saline. Not that Huber was a problem, but the placekicking game seemed like it was out of sync. "That's been a huge focal point. Kevin is an indivdual who plays soccer and football. Before we left and got on the bus, he stood up and talked to that group. That was a huge leadership moment, being able to talk to the guys about being 100 percent on execution," Short said. "Most of the misses have been not on the kicker. So for him to have their back and bump them up a bit, showed the pride he had, and I'm proud of him for voicing up," Short said.

Case Campbell, the sophomore QB who came to Saline this year, had another fantastic game. "Hats off to him. He's a phenomenal young man with great leadership qualities," Short said. "The way he's immersed himself in Saline, with the players and the locker room and around the school, it's really cool to see him have a lot of success. He's a kid who loves football, who loves to be coached. I coach him hard. He'll continue to get better, which is scary, but really good for us."

Brady Baldwin is playing a bigger and bigger role on the team. "He's a sure-handed receiver and a hell of a route-runner. When he goes up and gets it, he doesn't care if he's coming down from a 10-foot ladder, he'll make a catch every time," Short said.

It seems like more Saline players are playing two-way, which is a departure from recent Saline tradition. "We try to platoon. We want more guys playing. But at the end of the day, the best players play. We have a mantra of 'everything's earned,'" Short said.

We had to let coach Short get to family, but we should have asked about linebackers Bryce Barbarino, who had several big sacks, and Caleb Harris, a sophomore who seems to make a bigger impact every week.

Football Saline 58 Dexter 0 Gallery 9/18/26 - thesalinepost

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