Foundation for Saline Area Schools to Induct Six Into 2026 Hall of Fame

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools (FSAS) will welcome six new members into its Hall of Fame during the 13th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. The event recognizes Saline-connected individuals for outstanding achievement, service, and contributions to education and the community.

The 2026 Hall of Fame Class includes:

● Mrs. Dolly Collins — Distinguished Educator

● Mr. Dominic Dorset — Distinguished Alumni

● Dr. Jeffrey Nadig — Distinguished Alumni

● Mr. and Mrs. Greg and Lisa Rentschler — Distinguished Alumni & Service

● Mr. Scott Theisen — Distinguished Educator

This year's inductees include a longtime music accompanist for Saline High School choirs, a Broadway performer and Saline High School graduate, a physician and three-sport athlete, a legendary Saline varsity baseball coach, and a husband-and-wife team recognized for founding the inclusive local resale shop, Nu2U, that employs individuals with disabilities.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors individuals whose achievements and service reflect the values and spirit of the Saline community.

Nominations for the 2027 Hall of Fame class open January 1, 2027, and community members are encouraged to submit nominations through the link posted on the Foundation's website, www.supportfsas.org/hall-of-fame

About the Foundation for Saline Area Schools

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides private funding to support academic projects, enrichment programs, and other activities aimed at enhancing the quality of education in the Saline school district. Learn more at www.supportfsas.org.

More News from Saline