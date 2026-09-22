Marl Announces Coffee With The Candidates

Press Release from Mayor Brian Marl

SALINE, Mich. – Today, Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee with the Candidates for Friday, October 2.

“Engagement and openness are key priorities for my office.” said Mayor Marl. “On October 2nd, I'm eager to greet residents, address questions and concerns, and share my vision for the next four years as Saline's Mayor.”

Council candidate Dan Burgess, who will also be in attendance added, "I'm looking forward to hearing what matters to folks in Saline and answering questions about how I would represent our community in the years ahead.”

This Coffee is co-hosted by Nicole Rice, Jim Dell'Orco, Jack Ceo and Chuck Lesch.

The upcoming “Coffee with the Candidates” event will be held on:

Friday, October 2

8:30 AM - 10 AM

Arise Bakery & Cafe

972 E. Michigan Ave.

Saline, MI 48176

The event is open to all residents in the Saline community.

Savory treats and assorted refreshments will be served, presentations will begin promptly at 8:45.

RSVP’s are not required. Should you have questions or concerns, please call the Mayor at (734) 272-3654.

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