Saline MI
9-23-2026 1:43am

Roundabout Complete at Scio Church and Zeeb

The new roundabout at the intersection of Lodi and Scio Townships is now open to traffic. 

The Washtenaw County Road Commission contractor wrapped up the last touches of project elements including pavement markings, signs, streetlight installation, and roadside restoration. Motorists are advised to use caution as traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

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