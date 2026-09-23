US Army Veteran Glen Breitner Worked for EMU, Ann Arbor Schools

Glen Allyn Breitner, age 91, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Friday, September 18, 2026. Glen was born on June 4, 1935 to the late Glen Peter and Edna (Redick) Breitner.

He attended grades K-12 at Summerfield Schools in Petersburg, Michigan. Glen graduated from Eastern Michigan University. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. Glen used his schooling as an Accountant and Budget Director at Eastern Michigan University and later worked for the Ann Arbor Public Schools. On December 27, 1958 he married Florence Huizenga.

In his free time he enjoyed working in his yard, golfing, going to his cabin up north, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of and attended St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline.

Glen is survived by two sons; David Breitner of Saline, MI and Mark (Ann) Breitner of Troy, MI. Other survivors include his five grandchildren; Amanda (Matthew) White, Benjamin Breitner, Alyssa (Josh) Anderson, Kelsey Breitner, and Jacob (Emily) Breitner, seven great-grandchildren; Elizabeth, Wyatt, Aubrey, Emileigh, Ayden, Lucy and Emilya, and several nieces and nephews. Glen was preceded in death in addition to his parents by two brothers; Ron and Dennis Breitner, and his wife Florence.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, October 5th from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, military honors will be held under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. Inurnment will take place in the St. Andrew Catholic Church Columbarium.

A luncheon will also be held and will take place at the Church. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society and envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Glen, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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