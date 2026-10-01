Saline Cross Country Runs Strong at 2nd Jamboree

Saline's varsity cross country teams ran strong at the second SEC Red Jamboree held Sept. 29 at Willow Metropark as airplanes launched constantly from Detroit Metro Airport to the north.

Even with one of their best runners unable to finish, the boys' varsity Hornets finished second to Pioneer in the seven-school race. Pioneer's Kamari Ronfeldt finished first in 15:29.7.

Led by Jake Szalay, the Hornets ran in a pack for the first half of the race. But Szalay spent the rest of the race just picking off runners ahead of him. He finished third in 16:10.2

Fellow senior Jack Klein was 10th in 16:52.5.

Senior Carlos Basulto was 11th in a season-best 16:56.8.

Freshman Reed Nadig was 14th in 17:02.7.

Sophomore Will Sollenberger completed the scoring five by finishing 17th in 17:08.8.

Gavin Bast, 19th, 17:16.5, Ryan Rummel, 22nd, 17:25.4, Willian VanHaaften, 24th, 17:30.6 amd Carter Mitton, 31st. 17:41.3, also helped push down opponent scores with good runs.

The Saline girls finished third overall, with 71 points, behind Pioneer, 27, and Skyline, 41, in the seven-school race.

Katarina Munson, fresh off her all-time best (18:06) at the Jackson Invational, was the first Hornet over the finish. She ran the race in 18:51.5 to finish 4th overall. The race was won by Pioneer's Natasza Dudek, who completed the 5K course in 16:48.7. She was followed in by teammates Keira Von Blon and Sienna Klemmer.

Junior Savannah Staton was 8th in 19:20.2.

Senior Adelynn Turck was 12th in 19:45.6.

Senior Lauren Tomaszewski was 20th in 20:38.7.

The senior-laden leadership group completed the scoring five as Sophie Roth finished 31st in 21:59.3.

Hornet runners Michelle Jiang, 33rd, 22:07.9, Caroline Cotner, 34th, 22:17.8. Ruby Giddings, 36th, 22:31.5, Mia Washington, 40th, 23:04.1, and Maddie Cummings, 44th, 24:07.7, also crossed the finish line for Saline.

Saline's teams run Saturday at Ostego and Lake Erie Metropark. The SEC championship is Oct. 22 at Hudson Mills Metropark.

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