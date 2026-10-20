Shirley Fortier was a Dedicated Mother, Gardener, and Homemaker

Shirley Ann Fortier, 91, died peacefully in her home in Saline, Michigan, on Monday, October 19, 2026. She was born May 19, 1935, in Lakefield Township, the daughter of Nicholas John and Mary Jane (Marshall) House. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1953 and went on to work at the Sunshine Biscuit factory in Saginaw while living in an apartment with her sister, Glady (House) Surdock. While attending a wedding at the Golden Glow Ballroom in Saginaw, Shirley met Robert James Fortier. The two began a 64-year marriage on November 29, 1958. Together, Shirley and Robert raised an ever-growing family through a series of moves across the country: Detroit, Michigan; Seattle, Washington; Huntsville, Alabama; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; finally settling down with their five children in Saline, Michigan.

Shirley was a dedicated mother, gardener, and homemaker. She maintained an expansive collection of vegetable and fruit gardens that sustained an elaborate canning operation and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She could often be found working outside in her yard, picking up sticks and tending to the roses in her flower gardens. However, the highlights of her days were always when family members and friends visited or called her. She loved to hear about their jobs, lives, and dreams. She prayed for all of them often and encouraged them in their endeavors. She was always there to help her children by babysitting the grandchildren, sewing outfits, and cooking meals for special events. She always welcomed everyone at her table.

A devoted Catholic, Shirley attended daily Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church. She generously volunteered her time and talents, baking pies, serving food, and coordinating donations for harvest dinners, fish fries, and funeral dinners. She never hesitated to help those in need by cooking meals, running errands, or simply giving them a ride. She prayed multiple daily rosaries and maintained a lengthy prayer list.

Shirley enjoyed traveling with Robert in their Airstream, spending 17 winters as snowbirds at Traveler’s Rest in Dade City, Florida. They also travelled the world, visiting England, Australia, and Japan. After Robert passed away in 2023, she continued to live in her house and enjoyed tending her flower gardens. She particularly loved mowing their large yard while riding her little yellow tractor. She felt closest to her late husband when she prayed and attended Mass.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas John and Mary Jane (Marshall) House; her husband, Robert James Fortier; her son, Patrick John Fortier; and her siblings and their spouses: Gladys (Charlie) Surdock, Doris (Gerald) Sherwood, Marian (Joe) Lauer, Marshall (Marilyn) House, Elton (Irene) House, Ellen (Don) Walter, Ray (Gerry) House, and Howard (Mary) House. She treasured her family and now rejoins them in Heaven.

Shirley is survived by her blessed family: daughter Mary (Fortier) and Eric Larsen of Ortonville, MI; son Joseph Fortier of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter Annette (Fortier) and Murray Zetterholm of Saline, MI; and daughter Theresa (Fortier) and Albert Wang of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Shannon and Christopher Yaw of Chardon, OH; Nicholas and Maria Larsen of Norfolk, VA; Anthony Fortier of Boca Raton, FL; Michael Fortier of Palm City, FL; Patrick and Lauren Zetterholm of Freeland, MI; Nicole Wang of San Diego, CA; Hannah Zetterholm of Saline, MI; and Jason Wang of San Diego, CA. Lastly, she was survived by her adored great-grandchildren: Freja Brynn Yaw, Aiden James Larsen, Theodore Ellis Zetterholm, Eliza Joy Zetterholm, Nathan Murphy Larsen, and Maren Larsen Yaw, along with a plethora of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home for their compassionate care and the many parishioners and staff members at St. Andrew for their prayers, hard work, and contributions in Shirley’s name. Along with friends and family members that contributed masses, flowers, food and kind words.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, October 25th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Rosary Service will take place at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will continue on Monday, October 26th from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass, burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline and there will be a luncheon at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shirley’s name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church or you may request a Mass to be said for Shirley. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the Church. To leave a memory you have of Shirley, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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