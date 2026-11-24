A new Meijer store could be coming to Pittsfield Township just east of Saline. Developers and the landowner are proposing a mixed-use project on the north side of Michigan Avenue, east of Old State Road and the existing Walmart, that could include a Meijer Grocery, a Meijer gas station, two commercial outlots and 91 townhome units, according to MLive. A Meijer representative confirmed the company is exploring the possibility of a new store there, but said it is not yet a done deal.

The Meijer Grocery concept, introduced in 2023, uses a smaller footprint than Meijer's supercenters (about 75,000 square feet in this case) and focuses on food and everyday essentials. It would be similar to the Meijer Grocery that opened in Livonia in August. Pittsfield Township already has two Meijer supercenters, on Ann Arbor-Saline Road and on Carpenter Road.

Pittsfield Township Community Development Director Jessica West said preliminary design plans are under review. Applicant Schafer Development Old State, LLC, working with property owner Waterworks Holding Company, LLC, has asked to rezone the property from a business district to a planned-unit development (PUD). West expects the proposal to move on to the township planning commission, though no timeline has been set.

Read the full story at MLive: Possible Meijer Grocery part of proposed mixed-use project near Ann Arbor, Saline

More News from Saline