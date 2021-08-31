Saline Police Arrest Man After Domestic Violence Incident

A 60-year-old Saline man was arrested Monday and charged after a domestic incident on the 200 block of Nichols Drive.

Saline Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik said police were dispatched to the home shortly after 6 p.m. The victim told police her live-in boyfriend had been drinking and doing drugs all day and become argumentative. As he became more aggressive he accused the victim of having an affair. The victim held her phone in her hand, ready to call 911, when the suspect allegedly grabbed her wrist to take the phone. Then the suspect allegedly grabbed her neck and tried to choke her. She suffered a few abrasions.

A teenager living at the home jumped in to break up the altercation.

Radzik said the suspect was arraigned on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and interfering with a victim calling 911.