Jordan Ceperov a Michigander Scholar at Kettering

FLINT, MI -- Kettering University and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) have named 54 Kettering students to represent the University's 2025 class of Michigander Scholars. The innovative Michigander Scholars program offers scholarships of $5,000 and up to $10,000 to qualifying scholars who complete a Co-op (or internship) and/or accept a full-time position as a computer, electrical, or process engineer, or as a software developer (or a similar job title) with a participating company. To date, more than 175 scholarships have been awarded, and more than 150 Kettering students and recent graduates have been recognized as part of this groundbreaking program.

Jordan Ceperov, of Saline, MI, who is majoring in Mechanical Engineering, was named as a recipient.

Employers such as Ford, GM, BorgWarner, Bosch, Hemlock Semiconductor, Magna, Mahle, Nissan, Our Next Energy Inc., and ZF are investing in this growing talent pipeline to ensure a steady flow of skilled professionals ready to contribute to next-generation mobility, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

The Michigander Scholars program strengthens Michigan's innovation ecosystem by connecting high-achieving students in tech and engineering with the state's leading employers. Through career mentorship, industry engagement and paid experiential learning, including Kettering University's signature Co-op program, the initiative fosters early and ongoing relationships between students and companies that shape Michigan's future economy.

The first of its kind in the United States, this program represents an unprecedented public-private partnership with some of Michigan's leading advanced manufacturing employers and universities. This MEDC initiative is a vital talent retention strategy that fills in-demand jobs in the semiconductor and electric vehicle industries, which are essential to Michigan's economic growth.

About Kettering University

Since 1919, Kettering University has pioneered unique educational experiences that blend classroom instruction with real-world wage-paying work at cooperative employer partners. The Flint, Michigan-based private nonprofit university is world-renowned for its engineering, mathematics, business, and science programs that produce some of the brightest, most successful entrepreneurs and business innovators. Leaders in the fields of autonomous vehicles and robotics, Kettering is consistently ranked among the country's best universities for return on investment and career preparation. Learn more at kettering.edu.

