What to do in Saline this weekend: Trivia, Game Night, Craft Show and More

We found these six events on our community calendar this weekend, the last before Thanksgiving.

6 things to do this weekend: Friday, Nov 21 - Sunday, Nov 23

FEATURED EVENTS

6th Annual Holiday Craft Show - Sat Nov 22 9:00 am

The Wild Barn

Come check out our annual holiday craft show for lots of handmade items. Great gifts for teachers, co-workers, gift exchanges. We have what you’re looking for. Sat/Sun Nov 22-23rd 9am - 4pm [more details]

Other Events

Comics Art Workshop with Meggie Ramm - Fri Nov 21 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Calling all comics enthusiasts! Join Meggie Ramm, author and artist of the Batcat series, for the workshop "Emanata & Sound Effects Workshop", learning to create emanata, a.k.a. motion lines, and sound effects in comics. Make your own comic characters and stories come to life with squiggles, stars, and motion lines!

Ages 6-11. Registration is required. [more details]

Game Night Happy Hour - Lake Forest Golf Club - Fri Nov 21 3:00 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

Join us every Friday for our Game Night Happy Hour!From 3:00 PM to close, gather your friends and family for an evening of board games, card games, great drinks, and good company. Enjoy happy hour specials while you play, unwind, and make memories. All ages welcome—come for the games, stay for the vibes! Appetizers, dinner and drinks! Check out our new winter menu at Ellsworthannarbor.com featuring home made soups, mac & cheese, chicken tacos and much more! Happy Hour Specials - Shareables $9;… [more details]

TRIVIA at Carrigan Cafe - Fri Nov 21 8:30 pm

Carrigan Cafe

3rd Friday Nov 21 TRIVIA w/ Kahoot @Carrigan Cafe

FREE & For All Ages & Family Friendly

610PM - 820PM win prizes

Foods & Drinks will be for purchase [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Nov 22 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Let's fill up some feast tables! The market will be having a donation drive for Saline Area Social Service this week! Cash and monetary donations are the most beneficial at this time, but stay tuned for food and supplies lists that our neighbors might need this holiday season! The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce continues their fundraiser for the Holiday Parade - maybe you will find a golden ticket in a chocolate bar too!The treasure hunt animal is the turkey (he's the star anyway)!

Join… [more details]

Friendsgiving Potluck - Sun Nov 23 4:00 pm

First United Methodist Church

Join us for a Friendsgiving Potluck on Sunday, November 23 from 4:00–7:00 PM!We’ll share a meal, make Thanksgiving and Christmas cards for our homebound members, and enjoy a few rounds of trivia together!

Bring your family, invite your friends, and fill your trivia table with friendly competition and laughter.

Please sign up to bring a dish to share — we can’t wait to celebrate this season of gratitude together! [more details]

