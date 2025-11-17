What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Nov 18 - Monday, Nov 24

Here's what we found on our free community calendar for this week.

14 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 18 - Monday, Nov 24

Explore the Art of...Andy Warhol - Tue Nov 18 6:30 am

Saline Library

Color your world by exploring the art of famous artists and create your own inspired art. This session we will explore the art of Andy Warhol.

Ages 8-12. Registration is required.https://salinelibrary.org/events/#/events/svC7Hw18lu/instances/l9AGhiq8… [more details]

Late Lunch Tuesday - Tue Nov 18 1:00 pm

Biwako Sushi

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce presents this business networking lunch from 1-2:30 at Biwako Sushi. Pay for your own lunch. [more details]

Saline Youth Council Meeting - Tue Nov 18 5:30 pm

Saline City Hall

The Saline Youth Council meets at Saline City Hall for its monthly meeting. [more details]

When is it Time to Consider More Care? brought to you by The Memory Support Center at Brecon Village - Tue Nov 18 5:30 pm

The Memory Support Center at Brecon Village

The Memory Support Center at Brecon Village Presents:

Speaker: Jim Mangi, Founder, Dementia Friendly Services

FREE

LIght refreshmentsA heartfelt, informative talk from Jim Mangi with Q&A discussion

Tours of our beautiful communityFree take-home resources

When does caring for your loved one become too much? How to make that decision and resources for making that move.As a longtime Alzheimer’s Association educator and founder of Dementia Friendly Services, Jim draws on 17 years… [more details]

American Truck Historical Society Meeting - Tue Nov 18 7:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

MEETING NOTICE

Tuesday, November 18th, 7pm.

Washtenaw Farm Council Fairgrounds

This month's meeting will feature Ross Urtel, owner of Chase Classic Motors, who will give a presentation on the history of transportation for Michigan Law Enforcement. If the weather is nice, Ross might bring out one of his historic vehicles for us to check out. It should be a good time. For more info, please check out their website or their YouTube channel. [more details]

Saline Parks Commission Meeting - Tue Nov 18 7:00 pm

Saline City Hall

The Saline Parks Commission meets at city hall at 7 p.m.John Anderson, of Arts & Culture, will discuss Little Libraries.Old business includes Scout projects, Park rules signage, dog park maintenance, Mill Pond Park planning, Green Thumb awards. and winter-spring projects. [more details]

Loose Leaves: A Book Club For Gardeners - Wed Nov 19 6:00 pm

Saline District Library

Bonsai! This month we will have a guest speaker from Green Witch Gardens in Monroe, MI. Ellen will give a presentation on Indoor Tropical Bonsai, with demonstrations on how to choose, train, and care for bonsai.

There is no set title to read each month, but recommended reading lists will be provided so you can read titles as we go.

Here are some titles for inspiration:

Bonsai by Warren, Peter - 635.9772 War

Miniature bonsai : a complete guide to tiny bonsai by Lin, Guozheng - 635.9 Lin… [more details]

Saline Environmental Commission Meeting - Wed Nov 19 7:00 pm

Saline City Hall

The Saline Environmental Commission meets at 7 p.m., Nov. 19.Agendas have not been available for most of the year. [more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster - Thu Nov 20 4:00 pm

Stoney Lake Brewing

Claw your way to flavor town with Cousins Maine Lobster!.4-8 p.m.You can also order on the app. [more details]

GriefShare Weekly Thursday Meeting - Thu Nov 20 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

There are many challenges that we face in this life, and the death of loved ones is one of the most difficult challenges to walk through. It is difficult and discouraging, but it is not impossible to navigate through these times with God’s help and direction.

If you, or a friend or acquaintance, are grieving the loss of a loved one, we encourage you to participate in these sessions. We plan to meet in Room 12 for this series of sessions September 11 to December 11 (excluding Thanksgiving… [more details]

Trivia Thursday! - Thu Nov 20 7:00 pm

Lake Forest Golf Club

Free to play for a chance to win first prize! Bring your friends and test your knowledge while enjoying Happy Hour until 8 pm. No registration required, but reservations are always appreciated! [more details]

Comics Art Workshop with Meggie Ramm - Fri Nov 21 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Calling all comics enthusiasts! Join Meggie Ramm, author and artist of the Batcat series, for the workshop "Emanata & Sound Effects Workshop", learning to create emanata, a.k.a. motion lines, and sound effects in comics. Make your own comic characters and stories come to life with squiggles, stars, and motion lines!

Ages 6-11. Registration is required. [more details]

TRIVIA at Carrigan Cafe - Fri Nov 21 8:30 pm

Carrigan Cafe

3rd Friday Nov 21 TRIVIA w/ Kahoot @Carrigan Cafe

FREE & For All Ages & Family Friendly

610PM - 820PM win prizes

Foods & Drinks will be for purchase [more details]

Friendsgiving Potluck - Sun Nov 23 4:00 pm

First United Methodist Church

Join us for a Friendsgiving Potluck on Sunday, November 23 from 4:00–7:00 PM!We’ll share a meal, make Thanksgiving and Christmas cards for our homebound members, and enjoy a few rounds of trivia together!

Bring your family, invite your friends, and fill your trivia table with friendly competition and laughter.

Please sign up to bring a dish to share — we can’t wait to celebrate this season of gratitude together! [more details]

