Clay + Code Offers STEAM Experience in Saline

Clay + Code in downtown Saline offers art and robotics classes for children and adults, along with a retail shop full of unique items. Store owners Tara and Hardik Joshi combined their areas of expertise, launching their new venture in September of 2025. Their STEAM based programs offer something for everyone, covering science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“Clay + Code was launched after I was looking for a space to house my TJ Pottery business,” Tara Joshi said. “I have been teaching here locally for about four years, and I decided I was done lugging my stuff around.”

The Joshis moved into the space that was formerly Rock Paper Scissors on Michigan Avenue, and immediately began offering classes and drop-ins.

“Hardik knew that I wanted a space where I could be creative and bring the community together. We found this building thanks to Saline Main Street. When we looked at it, we thought ‘This is a big space. We can do more than just clay here.’”

Tara and Hardik Joshi both have experience in teaching. Tara Joshi continues to teach weekly enrichment classes in ceramics at Clonlara School in Ann Arbor. Hardik Joshi is an electrical and software engineer working at Michigan Medicine and teaches robotics.

“Hardik decided he also wanted to teach his robotics here. We thought ‘That’s an interesting mix. How are we going to make this work?’”

From this concept, Clay + Code was formed.

The shop currently offers a variety of classes geared to different ability levels and ages. These range from Clay Playtime (sensory based), Clay Storytime (combines books and clay projects), and Clay Club ( a sip and sculpt social on Friday nights for adults). Wednesdays are Code Fundamentals evenings, where students can learn the basics of electrical engineering and digital electronics. In the future, they will offer cross collaboration classes using a 3D printer.

The space is part store front, part classroom, and part studio. Shoppers can find unique science-based build kits, along with gift items like mugs, candles, jewelry and stationery products. Joshi also sells her hand crafted items, like Michigan-shaped clay ornaments and figurines.

“I have about 15 percent of the business dedicated to retail,” Joshi said. “ I focused on 70 percent women owned, and 70 percent of items not found on Amazon. Most of it is STEAM related. The lady who supplies my stickers, cards and candles is Michigan-based. I wanted quirkiness, but kid-appropriate and friendly.”

Joshi also keeps the hours flexible, allowing for private parties and celebrations, or downtown events such as the upcoming Saline Main Street Cocoa Crawl on December 6th.

“It’s quirky fun and that the whole family and community can enjoy. Everyone is welcome.”

Join Clay + Code during the Saline Main Street Cocoa Crawl, from 12-7 p.m., Dec. 6, for Handprint clay ornaments stamped with “Santa Stop Here”. We’ll even sing Christmas carols karaoke style while drinking cocoa! Then, after the Saline Chamber Holiday Parade, Santa will stop here! So make sure to bring or wish lists.

Free cocoa and treats

$10 clay ornament project

Christmas Caroling Karaoke

